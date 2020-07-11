Residents honk horns, wave flags to mark 30th anniversary of Oka crisis

Rolling convoys are marking the anniversary

KANESATAKE, Que. — Rolling convoys are marking the 30th anniversary of the Oka crisis today in Mohawk communities near Montreal.

Thirty years ago today, on July 11, 1990, Quebec provincial police moved in on a barricade erected by Mohawks in the spring to protest the planned expansion of a golf course on what is ancestral land in Oka, about 50 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

A provincial police officer was killed and a 78-day standoff between Mohawks and Canadian soldiers followed.

In Kanesatake, northwest of Montreal, locals loaded into their vehicles and came down the main road, honking horns and waving Mohawk flags to mark the day.

A similar event took place earlier today in Kahnawake, southwest of Montreal, where a rolling convoy of vehicles from that community stopped on the Mercier Bridge, which was barricaded in a solidarity for those manning posts in Oka.

The 1990 siege ended when the expansion was cancelled and the barricades came down.

Three decades later, however, the underlying land claims dispute remains unresolved.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
How Conservative leadership hopefuls would address the WE scandal if they win

Just Posted

Red Deer up to 4 active COVID-19 cases

Province announced 77 new confirmed cases across Alberta Friday

Sylvan Lake RCMP continue search for missing man

43-year-old Steven Hull’s last known whereabouts were in the Sylvan Lake area on May 28

Sylvan Lake high school ranked 51st in Alberta high school rankings

Ecole HJ Cody School was ranked 51st out of 253 by the Fraser Institute for 2019

City of Red Deer now has 3 active COVID-19 cases, Red Deer County has 2

Alberta’s central zone has 11 active cases

Sylvan Lake Food Bank fundraiser looking for participants

Brenda Lee Cherry is looking for participants to raise money for the local food bank

PODCAST: COVID-19 and the US Election

The Expert welcomes Burman University Political Scientist Marc Froese

How Conservative leadership hopefuls would address the WE scandal if they win

The ethics commissioner has been called in to see if Trudeau broke conflict-of-interest law

With debt, deficit numbers out, experts say Liberals need plan for growth

Borrowing will push the federal debt past $1 trillion by the end of the fiscal year

Pedestrian-only downtown a hit with residents as St. John’s adapts to pandemic

‘The city really got this right this time. We’re very happy’

Residents honk horns, wave flags to mark 30th anniversary of Oka crisis

Rolling convoys are marking the anniversary

Bosnian-Canadians mark 25th anniversary of Srebrenica massacre

‘It’s sad for a child to think that it’s normal, actually, to … have family members killed’

Traffic delayed: Vehicle rollover on Highway 2 near Ponoka sends four people to hospital

Traffic has been reduced to one lane and is expected to be delayed for several hours

PODCAST: COVID-19 and the US Election

The Expert welcomes Burman University Political Scientist Marc Froese

Police apologize after 911 call where white woman reports Black man in a park

Similar to New York incident

Most Read