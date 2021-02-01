Rimbey business broken into twice in 10 days, thousands worth of merchandise stolen

Mini Mee Clothing and Accessories in Rimbey was broken into and stolen from twice within 10 days.

Mini Mee Clothing and Accessories in Rimbey has not had the start to the new year that they were hoping for. This month the local retailer has been broken into twice within the span of 10 days and had thousands of dollars of merchandise stolen.

Mini Mee owner Kim Short says the first break in took place Jan.17, 2021 at 2:02 a.m. Short said she received a call about the break in and immediately drove to the store and contacted the RCMP.

“My heart just sunk,” Short says. “I noticed they had cleared out pretty much all of the winter section. They targeted the brand name men’s section and brand name winter clothes.”

Short says that Mini Mee has been in Rimbey for five years and they haven’t had a single problem, not even a shoplifting incident. In fact, Short says one of her reasons for choosing Rimbey as a home for her business was the small town atmosphere and safety of the Town.

On Jan.26 at approximately 1:00 a.m. Short received another call telling her that Mini Mee Clothing and Accessories had been broken into again.

“The first time I was super sad the second time I was super angry,” says Short. “They cleaned me out of everything men’s. I was very angry and defeated.”

All the men’s and winter wear that were stolen during both break ins were brand names, including Roxy, Volcom, and Buffalo, Short says.

Given that the items were brand name Short says that the loss was significant. She says, “at my cost it was around $24,000.”

RCMP advised Short to watch the Facebook buy and sell pages and to keep her eyes open around the community incase the thieves try to sell the stolen items elsewhere.

Rimbey RCMP say they are still investigating but cannot disclose more about the double break in as it is currently an open investigation.

The RCMP also encourage business owners to install camera systems at their businesses, a crucial element to helping RCMP in their investigation should a break in occur. They also suggest alarming your business and installing enhanced or reinforced locks to deter theft.

Short says that after the second break in she has reinforced locks installed at Mini Mee and although she says its something she never wanted to have to do, is looking at getting bars on the windows as well as cameras installed.

In the end the break ins have not resulted in the closure of Mini Mee Clothing and Accessories, Short says that they are still open and looking forward to serving the community.



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.