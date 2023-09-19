Local Rimbey family wins a team spot on Family Feud Canada

The secret has been tight-lipped and under wraps for almost 18 months as Mandy Sweet- Coulter secretly entered her family in for the opportunity of a lifetime. And they got it. Family Feud Canada.

Michelle and Laverne Oberhammer humbly explained that due to the time-sensitive nature of their long standing family business, Oberhammer Funeral Chapels Ltd., a family vacation was never really an option for them, just to pack up and go on holidays.

“The families of loved ones and the community have always been our top priority.”

How perfectly fitting to that comment, as the Oberhammers, are currently celebrating 30 years in business and this event would have marked their 40th wedding anniversary. Proudly showcasing our community name, Rimbey, meant the world to these two.

“The opportunity to put a positive light out there for Rimbey, our community we know and love, was a huge deal to us,” said Laverne.

“When the girls were growing up, it was always Friday night game night for us as a family,” said Laverne.

Even as teenagers, the girls would bring their friends over to join in for game night and get in on the shenanigans and laughs as they battled it out via a board game, trivia, or one of the many games the family has in their game room. Game night was their release for laughs and bonding, and Friday night was their night to have fun. Still to this day, playing games continues whenever Laverne and Michelle, their daughters Mandy and Allie, and Allie’s husband Jeff Williams get together.

In the time since this opportunity was first presented, Laverne and Michelle, and family were sitting on the fence for a while as to whether or not they got a spot on the show. As time went on, they had not hear a word from Family Feud Canada until recently when Mandy slid the surprise of a lifetime into action.

It was a whirlwind three days of jam-packed fun for everyone. “A surreal experience,” as Laverne and Michelle would both agree.

“It was exhilarating from start to finish. Meeting the host Gerry Dee was super exciting as he is fun, friendly and very funny. All of this was being filmed before a live studio audience, so you really feel like a celebrity walking through the downtown streets of Toronto later, having people from the audience wave and recognize who you are,” said Michelle, adding that the game show itself may nudge you out of your personal safe place by challenging your knowledge, but in a very entertaining way. Everyone was so kind and professional. It was a blast!

Michelle and Laverne said that Mandy’s initial surprise initiative helped to push them of their comfort zone about going so far away from home for a few days, which enabled the whole family to truly enjoy this remarkable event. Family Feud Canada was an extremely positive experience, with a high level of energy and family fun throughout the filming.

Toronto is a beautiful and friendly city, and the family had a small window of opportunity to view parts of the downtown core and take in some of the sights.

Advice to all. For anyone ever given that “one moment”?

“Just do it. If you are ever given the opportunity like this, don’t hesitate,” said Michelle, reflecting on how life is too short and when these chances of a lifetime come up, you take them.

*** The Oberhammers, episode will air Monday, September 25 at 7:30 p.m. (8 p.m. NT) on CBC and CBC Gem. The show airs Monday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (8 p.m.) on CBC, and if anyone misses an episode, they can catch it on CBC Gem (cbcgem.ca), where they can stream any episodes of Family Feud Canada for free.