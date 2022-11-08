Local teachers honoured for years of service

On Thursday, Nov. 3, Chinook’s Edge School Division and the Alberta Teachers’ Association Local #17 hosted a celebration event, honouring new teachers and those that have achieved a milestone anniversary with the division.
Locally, several Sylvan Lake teachers were recognized at the event.
New teachers:
• Jordyn Hall, Beacon Hill Elementary School
• Sheyenne DeSousa, CP Blakely School
• Madison Bennett Lee, École Fox Run School
• Payton Dufresne, École Fox Run School
• Alecia Olmstead, École Fox Run School
• Delaini Gillett, École Steffie Woima Elementary School
Ten years of service:
• Kim Niemela, Beacon Hill Elementary School
• Toni Genge, CP Blakely School
• Jennifer Wallace, CP Blakely School
• Jordan Hart, École HJ Cody School
• Katie Judge, École HJ Cody School
• Kelsey Merkley, École Steffie Woima Elementary School
• Julie Smetaniuk, École Steffie Woima Elementary School
Fifteen years of service:
• Tammy Burton, Beacon Hill Elementary School
• Lacey Gustum, CP Blakely School
• DeeAnn Daniels, École Fox Run School
Twenty years of service:
• Jenny Braitenback, Beacon Hill Elementary School
• Theresa Donaghy, École HJ Cody School
• Nicole Round, École HJ Cody School
• Shawna Jensen, École Steffie Woima Elementary School
• Wendy Purdie, École Steffie Woima Elementary School
Twenty-five years of service:
• Shawna Eleniak, Beacon Hill Elementary School
• Anne Frey, CP Blakely School
• Sharon Wells, CP Blakely School
• Jeremy Braitenback, École HJ Cody School
• Jacqui Renwick, École HJ Cody School
Thirty years of service:
• Kevin Pizzey, Beacon Hill Elementary School
• Darcy Marshall, École HJ Cody School
Thirty-five years of service:
• Kathy Tuck, École Fox Run School
• Angela Eadie-Gyori, École Steffie Woima Elementary School
Ward 1, Sylvan Lake, also saw several teachers retire this year.
• Kevin Pizzey, Beacon Hill Elementary School
• Jacquie Lapointe, Beacon Hill Elementary School
• Willa Wanke, Beacon Hill Elementary School
• Leanne Sather, CP Blakely School
• Marlene Stannard-McClelland, École Fox Run School
• Kathy Tuck, École Fox Run School
• Pat Burkin, École Steffie Woima Elementary School
• Cheryl Lehto, École Steffie Woima Elementary School