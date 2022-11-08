Chinook’s Edge School Division recently honoured teachers for their years of service. (File photo)

Local teachers honoured for years of service

On Thursday, Nov. 3, Chinook’s Edge School Division and the Alberta Teachers’ Association Local #17 hosted a celebration event, honouring new teachers and those that have achieved a milestone anniversary with the division.

Locally, several Sylvan Lake teachers were recognized at the event.

New teachers:

• Jordyn Hall, Beacon Hill Elementary School

• Sheyenne DeSousa, CP Blakely School

• Madison Bennett Lee, École Fox Run School

• Payton Dufresne, École Fox Run School

• Alecia Olmstead, École Fox Run School

• Delaini Gillett, École Steffie Woima Elementary School

Ten years of service:

• Kim Niemela, Beacon Hill Elementary School

• Toni Genge, CP Blakely School

• Jennifer Wallace, CP Blakely School

• Jordan Hart, École HJ Cody School

• Katie Judge, École HJ Cody School

• Kelsey Merkley, École Steffie Woima Elementary School

• Julie Smetaniuk, École Steffie Woima Elementary School

Fifteen years of service:

• Tammy Burton, Beacon Hill Elementary School

• Lacey Gustum, CP Blakely School

• DeeAnn Daniels, École Fox Run School

Twenty years of service:

• Jenny Braitenback, Beacon Hill Elementary School

• Theresa Donaghy, École HJ Cody School

• Nicole Round, École HJ Cody School

• Shawna Jensen, École Steffie Woima Elementary School

• Wendy Purdie, École Steffie Woima Elementary School

Twenty-five years of service:

• Shawna Eleniak, Beacon Hill Elementary School

• Anne Frey, CP Blakely School

• Sharon Wells, CP Blakely School

• Jeremy Braitenback, École HJ Cody School

• Jacqui Renwick, École HJ Cody School

Thirty years of service:

• Kevin Pizzey, Beacon Hill Elementary School

• Darcy Marshall, École HJ Cody School

Thirty-five years of service:

• Kathy Tuck, École Fox Run School

• Angela Eadie-Gyori, École Steffie Woima Elementary School

Ward 1, Sylvan Lake, also saw several teachers retire this year.

• Kevin Pizzey, Beacon Hill Elementary School

• Jacquie Lapointe, Beacon Hill Elementary School

• Willa Wanke, Beacon Hill Elementary School

• Leanne Sather, CP Blakely School

• Marlene Stannard-McClelland, École Fox Run School

• Kathy Tuck, École Fox Run School

• Pat Burkin, École Steffie Woima Elementary School

• Cheryl Lehto, École Steffie Woima Elementary School

Chinook's Edge School Division

