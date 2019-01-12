Local truck convoy departs from Red Deer to Sylvan Lake to protest lack of pipeline capacity in Alberta

Hundreds of trucks launch from Red Deer to protest state of oil and gas industry

Local truck convoy departing from Red Deer to Sylvan Lake protests lack of pipeline capacity in Alberta. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

Hundreds of trucks and smaller vehicles took off from the Co-op Cardlock at Queens Drive in Red Deer Saturday afternoon in an effort to raise awareness about the state of the oil and gas sector in Alberta.

In particular, the convoy, which was heading to Sylvan Lake and back, was protesting the lack of pipeline capacity in the province, according to organizers.

”Things aren’t good,” said Rick Bauer who came out to support his two sons who both work in the oil and gas industry.

“These guys are hard up. There’s not much work out there. The work that they had lined up after Christmas all got cancelled. They don’t know when it’s coming back.”

Participants met at 10:30 a.m. before setting off at noon. The lineup of trucks honked and flashed headlights as they went.

The convoy headed north on 75th Ave. and then east onto Highway 11A and south on Highway 2. It travelled west along Highway 11 to Sylvan Lake where it went north on Highway 20, then east on 11A again to the QE2.

