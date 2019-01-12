Local truck convoy departing from Red Deer to Sylvan Lake protests lack of pipeline capacity in Alberta. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

Local truck convoy departs from Red Deer to Sylvan Lake to protest lack of pipeline capacity in Alberta

Hundreds of trucks launch from Red Deer to protest state of oil and gas industry

Hundreds of trucks and smaller vehicles took off from the Co-op Cardlock at Queens Drive in Red Deer Saturday afternoon in an effort to raise awareness about the state of the oil and gas sector in Alberta.

In particular, the convoy, which was heading to Sylvan Lake and back, was protesting the lack of pipeline capacity in the province, according to organizers.

”Things aren’t good,” said Rick Bauer who came out to support his two sons who both work in the oil and gas industry.

“These guys are hard up. There’s not much work out there. The work that they had lined up after Christmas all got cancelled. They don’t know when it’s coming back.”

Participants met at 10:30 a.m. before setting off at noon. The lineup of trucks honked and flashed headlights as they went.

The convoy headed north on 75th Ave. and then east onto Highway 11A and south on Highway 2. It travelled west along Highway 11 to Sylvan Lake where it went north on Highway 20, then east on 11A again to the QE2.

More to come …

Previous story
Teen refugee fleeing Saudi Arabia arrives in Toronto
Next story
Underfunding, bad repairs, cited for why Canadian roads are breaking down

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake library hosting fifth annual XOX Valentines Party

The ladies only event will be held at the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library on Feb. 1

UPDATED: Former MLA Don MacIntyre sentenced to three years in prison for sexual interference

MacIntyre appeared in the Red Deer Provincial Court House on Jan. 11

RCMP constable explains policy for injured roadside animals

Const. Mike Hibbs explains what policy says to do if an officer comes across an injured animal

Telephone town halls scheduled for Bighorn Country consultation

The telephone town halls are scheduled for Jan. 15, 16 and 24.

Bighorn Country proposal sparks debate among Albertans

MLA Jason Nixon is speaking out against lack of public consultation in regard to the proposal

Teen refugee fleeing Saudi Arabia arrives in Toronto

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun, 18, landed at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Saturday morning

Local truck convoy departs from Red Deer to Sylvan Lake to protest lack of pipeline capacity in Alberta

Hundreds of trucks launch from Red Deer to protest state of oil and gas industry

French yellow vest protesters number 32,000

There were 8,000 protesters in Paris, where scuffles broke out between them and police

Shutdown becomes longest federal closure in U.S. history

House, Senate voted to give federal workers back pay when government reopens, then left for weekend

Police release driver after three killed, 23 hurt in Ottawa bus crash

Two of the dead were passengers on the bus, and the third was on the station platform

Ponoka RCMP investigate theft and break and enter files

Ponoka RCMP investigated several mischief and break and enter files along with thefts in Ponoka

Oil and gas supporters plan Stettler rally

Focuses on ending carbon tax, no UN global compact for migration and building the pipelines

Victims sought after suspected voyeur arrested at UBC

The unnamed man was arrested for obstruction and later released

Suspicious fire at Merritt church considered possible hate crime

Arson probed in loss of Murray Church, fire at second Merritt church

Most Read