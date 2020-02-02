Police attend the scene after an incident in Streatham, London, Sunday Feb. 2, 2020. London police say officers shot a man during a “terrorism-related incident” that involved the stabbings of “a number of people.” (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

London police shoot man over ‘terrorism-related’ stabbings

Police warned people to stay out of the south London neighbourhood

London’s Metropolitan Police said it is investigating a terror-related incident after “a number of people” were stabbed and officers shot a man Sunday.

The police force said the incident happened in the London’s Streatham neighbourhood. The Metropolitan Police tweeted details of the incident on Sunday afternoon, saying “The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related.”

The BBC said that witnesses reported hearing two gunshots just after 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Social media showed multiple ambulances on the scene and helicopters in the air as helicopters responded to the incident.

The Associated Press

