FILE – A Canadian flag sits on a members of Canadian forces that are leaving from CFB Trenton, in Trenton, Ont., on October 16, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

FILE – A Canadian flag sits on a members of Canadian forces that are leaving from CFB Trenton, in Trenton, Ont., on October 16, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Long pandemic could add to extremism, decline in democracy: Defence Department report

The federal Liberal government has identified the rise of right-wing extremism and hate as a major threat

A new research report by the Department of National Defence suggests the longer the COVID-19 pandemic rages, the stronger right-wing extremism and other threats in Canada and around the world are likely to become.

The report prepared by the Defence Department’s research arm lays out a range of political, economic and security challenges that could emerge — or become more prominent — depending on how long the pandemic remains.

To that end, it looks at what may happen in a best-case scenario that would see COVID-19 brought under control by the end of this year, as well as the potential ramifications should the pandemic last past 2023 and — as a worst case — 2025.

The best-case scenario would see effective vaccines rolled out quickly, which would not only kickstart a strong economic recovery but also boost trust in the governments, international institutions and science that ended the pandemic.

Yet even if that happens, reads the Defence Research and Development Canada report, “we can expect that the adversarial states will remain those already identified as such prior to the pandemic, including China, Iran, North Korea and Russia.”

The same is true for right-wing extremism, which the report prepared in October for NATO military alliance planners says is already on the rise around the world — and is likely to continue to rise, particularly the longer COVID-19 remains out of control.

The federal Liberal government has identified the rise of right-wing extremism and hate as a major threat to Canada, while the Canadian Armed Forces has started working to weed such behaviour and ideology from the ranks.

Public trust in governments, particularly in democracies such as Canada, will also likely suffer the longer the pandemic remains, according to the report, along with confidence in international organizations like the United Nations and NATO.

“The world will continue to experience conflict regardless of which future is closest to the events that transpire in the coming years,” the report adds.

“Clearly, conflict can be expected to be more prevalent and increasingly violent in a baseline and more still in a worst case than in a best-case-type outcome.”

The international community’s ability to respond to such conflicts, whether they are wars between countries or inside them, will similarly be negatively affected based on the state of the pandemic.

“The pandemic has acted to accelerate existing global trends so it follows that the longer and more severely it plays out, the greater the impact will be on international security,” the report said.

“Military planners would be wise to keep this metric in mind as they consider the challenges that their nations and the NATO alliance faces.”

ALSO READ: Judge bans Proud Boys leader from Washington after arrest

Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
U.S. Congress set to confirm Biden’s electoral win over Trump

Just Posted

Heather Sweetnam and her husband Lonny Sweetnam, a Public Works employee with the Town, pose for a photo with a cup sharing emergency numbers for those needing mental health support as part of the Town’s mental health campaign. (Photo Submitted)
Town of Sylvan Lake spotlights mental health supports in new campaign

Canada records roughly 11 suicides each day, on average

On Tuesday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s chief medical officer of health, said the province has completed more than 10,000 COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours with the positivity rate of 8.2 per cent. (Photo by Government of Alberta)
Alberta sees 26 additional COVID-19 deaths: Red Deer active cases down

One new death in Central zone

Sylvan Lake's Best Western Plus Chateau Inn on Lakeshore Drive has applied to the town to convert to apartments. Photo from Best Western Plus Chateau Inn Facebook page
Sylvan Lake hotel eyeing apartment conversion to cope with economic downturn

Oil and gas industry struggles and pandemic made hotel unprofitable

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Sylvan Lake RCMP investigate fatal New Year’s Day collision

Both drivers were transported to the hospital where the driver of the westbound truck was pronounced deceased

(Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Alberta RCMP brings awareness and shares an educational approach on hate crime

RCMP recommend Hate Incidents be documented throught the Alberta Stop Hate website

Christmas decorations are seen in front of an office building in Montreal, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. A new survey suggests nearly half of Canadians visited with family or friends over the winter holiday period. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Nearly half of Canadians visited friends, family over holidays, new poll suggests

Public health officials had pleaded with Canadians to sharply limit their contacts

Alberta Minister of Health Tyler Shandro speaks about measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, in Calgary on Friday, May 29, 2020. Two Alberta cabinet ministers say they’ve been getting an earful from constituents about their colleagues jetting off to tropical locales contrary to public health guidelines — and that they’re right to be angry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Albertans right to be angry over politicians’ vacations: health minister

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer, said she understands the anger, but also urged compassion

Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro makes an announcement in Calgary on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Shandro said Tuesday that two health-care workers died in the province due to COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Two Alberta health-care workers die from COVID-19: health minister

GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with the funeral and other costs

United States’ Alex Turcotte (15) and Trevor Zegras (9) celebrate a goal against Canada during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship gold medal game action in Edmonton on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
U.S. beats Canada 2-0 to capture gold at world junior hockey championship

Defending-champion Canadians settle for silver

Mink are shown on a farm near Naestved, Denmark, Friday Nov. 6, 2020. British Columbia’s chief veterinarian says a Fraser Valley mink farmer personally decided to euthanize his remaining 1,000 animals after earlier tests confirmed the COVID-19 virus on three mink that died at the farm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
B.C. mink farmer decides to destroy 1,000 animals after positive COVID-19 tests

Dr. Rayna Gunvaldsen says the operator was not ordered by the provincial government to euthanize the animals

Braeden Lousier is shown in this undated handout photo. His mother, Lia Lousier, says a dream trip to Hawaii for the terminally ill boy was postponed because of COVID-19. And she’s outraged by various politicians and staff who decided to travel abroad over the holidays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Lia Lousier
Alberta mom angry over travel scandal after Make-A-Wish trip postponed for sick son

Braeden Lousier is one of 100 people in the world to be diagnosed with Hajdu-Cheney syndrome

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
First Alberta health care worker dies of COVID-19

‘Their service will not be forgotten.’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks during a news conference outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Friday, December 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Returning travellers no longer eligible for the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit: Trudeau

Non-essential travellers will have to quarantine, provide negative COVID test

Canada’s Bowen Byram (4) is knocked into Russia goalie Yaroslav Askarov (1) by defenseman Semyon Chistyakov (6) during first second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada to play for world junior hockey gold after pounding Russia 5-0

Canadian goalie Levi records third shutout of tourney in victory

Most Read