Interior Health, along with all other B.C. regional health authorities, is restricting visitors in long-term care to essential visits only. (Angie Mindus photo)

Long-term care home deaths expected to rise: Tam

Virus in care homes has been at the root of half of the more than 700 deaths across Canada

OTTAWA — Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says deaths in long-term care facilities will likely continue to rise, even as the growth of overall COVID-19 cases begin to slow.

The spread of the virus in care homes has been at the root of half of the more than 700 deaths across the country.

While provinces and territories are ultimately responsible for their own public health response to the pandemic, the federal government has released guidelines to try to stall that spread in those vulnerable facilities.

The non-mandatory guidelines include suggestions that the homes limit visitors, screen workers at the beginning of each shift and screen residents daily.

Many provinces have already implemented similar measures.

Minister of Seniors Deb Schulte says long-term care homes are at greater risk because of the communal living space, exposure to visitors, patients transferred from other health facilities and shared health-care providers.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sylvan Lake Sobeys partners with fire department to deliver groceries during pandemic
Next story
Ponoka chamber hosts teleconference on COVID-19 response

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Sobeys partners with fire department to deliver groceries during pandemic

Sylvan Lake Fire Department is delivering groceries to seniors two days a week

Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce launches app, connects businesses to residents and visitors

The Sylvan Lake Town App launched on the app store April 1, along with a gift card giveaway

Alberta confirms 82 cases Sunday, four additional deaths

72 cases in central zone

Are you letting your hair grow out? Central Albertans share their stories

One Red Deer salon owner helping clients over video

Alberta has 49 new Covid-19 cases

Seven more fatalities in Alberta

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

Nearly 5.4 million receiving emergency federal aid as requests climb

Government has received 5.97 million claims for financial help since the crisis began

Long-term care home deaths expected to rise: Tam

Virus in care homes has been at the root of half of the more than 700 deaths across Canada

Farmers, food processors to get federal funds to help foreign workers isolate

$50 million announced Monday

Ponoka chamber hosts teleconference on COVID-19 response

Three levels of government represented

Suspicious death near Maskwacis

Man found just east of Hwy. 2A lying on a road

COVID-19 world update: “Lockdown light” in one area of Italy; Russia prepares for worst

Comprehensive world coronavirus news update.

News that deal to cut global oil production has been finalized is welcomed in Canada

Bringing stability to global oil markets

Countries facing pressure to loosen virus restrictions

Pope Francis called for global solidarity

Most Read