Long weekend traffic safety tips: Leduc RCMP

The Leduc RCMP provides some tips for traffic safety over the long weekend. Police lights. (Black Press file photo)

With more drivers anticipated to be on the road over the Labour Day long weekend, the Leduc RCMP is providing some traffic safety tips to reduce the possibility of collisions.

First, remove all distractions. As one of the leading collision causes, distractions such as handling your electronics, adjusting mirrors and seats or fussing over children can divert attention from behind the wheel with tragic results.

Setting up electronics, mirrors and seats, ensuring children are comfortable and that everyone has their seatbelts on before putting the vehicle into gear and hitting the road can ensure that the driver’s focus can remain on the road increasing the safety for all.

Second, don’t speed. Speed limits posted along Alberta roads and highways are the maximum speed that is safe to travel under ideal conditions; if conditions are not ideal, slow down.

Third, remember that the roads and highways can be shared with smaller recreational vehicles like ATVs and motorcycles, which can be harder to see when driving.

As bans for ATVs and other off-highway vehicles have been lifted, drivers are sure to take advantage of the good weather available to them for the remainder of the season; always double-check mirrors and blind spots while driving to avoid collisions with the smaller vehicles.

Finally, don’t drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Drugs and alcohol can reduce reaction time behind the wheel leading to collisions. As well, if caught by police, Alberta’s roadside impaired driving sanctions can lead to the immediate suspension of one’s driver’s licence and significant fines.

Instead, ensure that there is a designated driver or place to stay where drinking is going to be occurring, until safe to drive again.

To report a suspected impaired driver, dial 911.

