An electric car charges in B.C. (Black Press Media files)

Looking at buying an electric car? New federal rebates kick in May 1

Nine electric cars and 13 plug-in hybrids are eligible

Federal rebates to encourage Canadians to buy electric cars take effect today.

The rebates, announced in the last Liberal budget, will take up to $5,000 off the cost of electric vehicles, and $2,500 off plug-in hybrids, but they apply only to cars that cost less than $45,000.

Ottawa is raising that to $55,000 to increase the options a buyer can choose and still receive the rebate, but the price limit means the most popular electric car in Canada — the Tesla Model 3 — is not going to qualify.

Nine electric cars and 13 plug-in hybrids are eligible, including the second- and third-most popular electric cars, the Nissan Leaf and the Chevrolet Bolt.

Electric-car experts say there is no doubt government incentives help drive electric-car purchases, noting when the new conservative government in Ontario killed a $14,000 rebate last year, electric-car sales in that province plummeted.

Road transportation accounts for as much as one-fifth of Canada’s emissions and the incentives are part of the federal government’s strategy to meet its international targets for reducing greenhouse-gas emissions to halt climate change.

READ MORE: B.C. introduces law to require cars, trucks sold by 2040 be zero emission

READ MORE: Only 40% of B.C. car dealerships have electric cars available, says report

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
AG Barr defends report handling of Mueller report in his testimony

Just Posted

Jason Kenney urges feds to scrap oil tanker ban bill on B.C. north coast

Kenney believes the bill is unconstitutional because it only affects oil coming from Alberta oilsands

Sylvan Lake woman frustrated with estimate vs actual water bill

Suella Brown recently discovered Town utility bills use estimated costs every other month

Jason Kenney officially sworn in as Alberta’s 18th premier

United Conservative leader becomes the 18th person to head the province’s government

Junior Achievement looking to expand programming in Sylvan Lake

Gregg Broks wants to incorporate Junior Achievemen’ts high school level Company Program in town

Peewee Sylvan Lake Buccaneers victorious in home opener

The peewee Buccaneers defeated the Lacoka Locos 5-2 on April 26 at the NexSource Centre

WATCH: Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

WikiLeaks’ Assange gets 50 weeks in prison for bail-jumping

Julian Assange’s seven years in the embassy had cost British taxpayers 16 million pounds

Young humpback whale dies after 2 strandings in Alaska

The whale may have followed a pod of belugas and likely was unfamiliar with the area

Cat trapped in Edmonton sinkhole lured out by treats

Two cats were believed to be trapped in the sinkhole, but one feline believed to have escaped

For whom the bell no longer tolls at Bell’s Corner

Leduc RCMP investigate theft of 700 pound bell

Canada’s Viola Desmond $10 bill named best banknote in the world

Bill marks growing recognition of first black person to appear on regularly circulating Canadian banknote

Badly damaged modular home west of Hwy #2 could be arson: Leduc RCMP

Leduc RCMP investigate arson at modular home off Highway 2

Blackfalds RCMP execute search warrant finding drugs, firearms and cash

Investigation assisted by Sylvan Lake GIS, Innisfail GIS, Lacombe Police Service and Red Deer ALERT

Story of Thailand cave boys’ rescue coming to Netflix

Netflix says it will join with production company for Crazy Rich Asians to make a film about dramatic rescue

Most Read