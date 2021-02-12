Lost central Alberta cat reunited with family after a year

Juliette the purebred ragdoll cat is back home after she was lost for about a year in rural central Alberta.

On Feb. 5, the 12-year-old cat was found by someone who feeds feral cats in the Stettler area and was quickly reunited with her Red Deer owner.

“(Juliette’s) been out in an industrial area of Stettler for quite some time,” said Tracy Sprague, founder and president of Feral Cat Network Foundation of Alberta.

She said the cat was spotted by one of the foundation’s members a while back and recently was finally able to gain her confidence.

Juliette wasn’t microchipped, but had a tattoo with some of the numbers faded and blurred. It allowed her to be traced back to a Sylvan Lake veterinarian. But it was a photo posted by the foundation that led to the family reunion.

Sprague said the cat was re-homed and living in Botha when she went missing, likely hitching a ride on a vehicle headed to Stettler.

Juliette is now back with her original owner.

The foundation wants to reduce the feral cat population and traps, neuters and releases cats in the summer. In the winter the focus is on rescues. The foundation works with Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society and Pawsitive Match Rescue Foundation, both out of Calgary.

Sprague said last year the foundation worked with 400 cats, and two of them were house cats that were reunited with families.

“We don’t just get feral cats. Like Juliette, you find tame cats that have either wandered away lost with no ID or people dump in those areas.”

She encourages people spay, neuter and microchip their cats, and not to give up if they get lost.

For more information visit Feral Cat Network Foundation of Alberta on Facebook.



