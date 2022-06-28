Lots going on at the Calnash Ag Event Centre during Stampede week

The Calnash Trucking Ag Event Centre, located at 3611 on Highway 2A, will play host to multiple events as part of the Ponoka Stampede.

On June 25 and 26 the team roping Canada qualifiers will start at 10 a.m. on both days.

June 28 to 30 will feature the Ponoka Canadian Classic Mounted Shooting competition. The competition will take place starting at 9 a.m. and run throughout the morning.

That Friday, July 1, will see the Alberta Reined Cow Horse Show do their clinic starting at 8:30 a.m. while their practice works will begin later at 5:30 p.m. The clinic will teach the fundamentals of box events to the participants.

Later on the first, they will do their practice works at 5:30 p.m. The show itself will start at 8 a.m. on July 2 and 3.

There is free admission to all the Stampede events held at the Calnash Event Centre.

The Canadian Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame, on the second floor of the Calnash Event Centre, will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the Stampede. Admission is $5 dollars per person.

More Ponoka Stampede coverage

Check out our page on Ponoka News for daily coverage of rodeo action and all you need to know about concerts, entertainment and attractions.

Ponoka Stampede