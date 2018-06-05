Lots to see and do at this weekend’s rodeo

The arena will be bustling at the 54th Eckville Community Rodeo on Friday and Saturday, but the town will also be full of activity during the days of the rodeo.

The Rodeo Parade is set to roll down Eckford Street at noon on Saturday. the fan favourite feature will spotlight an assortment of community organizations and dignitaries greeting residents and guests. And, of course, the many cowboys and cowgirls competing in this year’s events will be on hand as well.

Another feature of this year’s rodeo celebration will be the Rodeo Market, which is organized by the Eckville Ag Society.

The Rodeo Market will be at the curling rink, running from 12-4 p.m. on Saturday. Activities for the kids will be on hand to keep the boredom at bay while their parents shop.

This weekend, aspiring young cowboys and cowgirls will also have an opportunity to showcase skills, thrills and spills of their own at the Junior Rodeo event.

The Junior Rodeo will take place Sunday at 10 a.m., and will entail events such as barrel, poles, stakes, thread the needle, goat tail tying, goat tying and dummy roping.

Both nights of the Eckville Rodeo, children will be allowed to catch a ride on sheep in the Muttin’ Bustin’ event.

There are many cowboys and cowgirls participating in the rodeo so, Saturday will also feature rodeo slack at 2 p.m. with free admission, for those who want an extra dose of rodeo excitement.

For those visiting for the rodeo weekend with an appetite there will be no shortage of places you can go to sate your appetite.

The 4-H Club’s pancake breakfast at the Eckville Arena, from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday. Friday evening, there will be a ham and scalloped potatoes buffet hosted by St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Eckville Community Centre. On Saturday evening, there will be a barbecue held from 4-7 p.m. at the Eckville Community Centre.

Rodeo events will take place indoors at the Eckville arena on June 8 and 9. Each performance will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday night will feature UBHA bareback and saddle bronc futurity.

Saturday’s festivities will close to the sounds of music, with plenty of people moving their feet at the family cabaret, in the arena lobby.