The Rodeo Market, held in the curling rink, will have lots to keep kids entertained while parents shop, like sparkle tattoos. File Photo

Lots to see and do at this weekend’s rodeo

The 54th annual Eckville Indoor Arena is held June 8-9

The arena will be bustling at the 54th Eckville Community Rodeo on Friday and Saturday, but the town will also be full of activity during the days of the rodeo.

The Rodeo Parade is set to roll down Eckford Street at noon on Saturday. the fan favourite feature will spotlight an assortment of community organizations and dignitaries greeting residents and guests. And, of course, the many cowboys and cowgirls competing in this year’s events will be on hand as well.

Another feature of this year’s rodeo celebration will be the Rodeo Market, which is organized by the Eckville Ag Society.

The Rodeo Market will be at the curling rink, running from 12-4 p.m. on Saturday. Activities for the kids will be on hand to keep the boredom at bay while their parents shop.

This weekend, aspiring young cowboys and cowgirls will also have an opportunity to showcase skills, thrills and spills of their own at the Junior Rodeo event.

The Junior Rodeo will take place Sunday at 10 a.m., and will entail events such as barrel, poles, stakes, thread the needle, goat tail tying, goat tying and dummy roping.

Both nights of the Eckville Rodeo, children will be allowed to catch a ride on sheep in the Muttin’ Bustin’ event.

There are many cowboys and cowgirls participating in the rodeo so, Saturday will also feature rodeo slack at 2 p.m. with free admission, for those who want an extra dose of rodeo excitement.

For those visiting for the rodeo weekend with an appetite there will be no shortage of places you can go to sate your appetite.

The 4-H Club’s pancake breakfast at the Eckville Arena, from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday. Friday evening, there will be a ham and scalloped potatoes buffet hosted by St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Eckville Community Centre. On Saturday evening, there will be a barbecue held from 4-7 p.m. at the Eckville Community Centre.

Rodeo events will take place indoors at the Eckville arena on June 8 and 9. Each performance will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday night will feature UBHA bareback and saddle bronc futurity.

Saturday’s festivities will close to the sounds of music, with plenty of people moving their feet at the family cabaret, in the arena lobby.

 

The parade will be held on June 9 beginning at 12-noon. Everyone is hoping for blue skies and sun, an not rain like last year. File Photo

Previous story
$1,000 Donation to Sylvan Lake Food Bank by a local youth
Next story
B.C. homeless man spends final dying hours inside Tim Hortons

Just Posted

Lots to see and do at this weekend’s rodeo

The 54th annual Eckville Indoor Arena is held June 8-9

$1,000 Donation to Sylvan Lake Food Bank by a local youth

A local student has spent a lot of time earning money to donate to the Sylvan Lake Food Bank

Attorneys say resolution near in MacIntyre case

MacIntyre’s case was heard in Red Deer Provincial Court on June 4

Bird tangled in fishing line freed

It appeared like he was tangled in a plastic bag from a distance

AACS grand opening planned for Thursday

AACS will hold it’s grand opening at the NexSource Centre

WATCH: Spaghetti spectacle brings in $1,300 for Flipside

Annual Spaghetti Eating Contest at Boston Pizza partnered to raise money for Flipside Youth Centre

Cheesy chicken hearts, calf testicles coming to Calgary Stampede

This year’s Stampede runs 10 days from July 6 to 15

Boxer Floyd Mayweather is champ of Forbes money list

His estimated 2017 earnings, including endorsements, was $285 million

B.C. homeless man spends final dying hours inside Tim Hortons

The senior lived inside the 24-hour restaurant location in Vancouver

Maskwacis RCMP search for missing Aboriginal girl

Police say 14 year-old J’Lyne Louis-Smallboy went missing June 2

Connor McDavid rookie card sells for record price online

Edmonton Oilers’ player card sold for US$55,655 in recent auction

La Loche school shooter appeals life sentence

Young man, who cannot be named, killed four and injured seven in northern Saskatchewan

Fashion designer Kate Spade dies at 55

Kate leaves behind her husband, Andy, and 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix Spade

Miss America drops swimsuit portion and won’t judge on looks

Pageant began nearly 100 years ago as bathing beauty contest to keep tourists coming back to resort

Most Read