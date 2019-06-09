FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. A lottery ticket worth $530 million in the Mega Millions draw was sold at a liquor store in San Diego, the City News Service reports. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Lottery ticket worth $530 million sold in San Diego store

Winner can pick $530 million jackpot in 30 instalments or its $345.2 million cash value

A lottery ticket worth $530 million in the Mega Millions draw was sold at a liquor store in San Diego, the City News Service reports.

The winner of Friday’s drawing will have to decide whether to receive the estimated $530 million jackpot in 30 instalments or its $345.2 million cash value.

The California State Lottery says a ticket with five winning numbers — but missing the Mega number — was sold at a gasoline station in Seal Beach and is worth $1,143,154, City News Service reports.

The winning numbers were 17, 19, 27, 40, 68 and Mega Ball 2.

ALSO READ: Lower Mainland woman wins whopping $39.5-million lottery

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Climate change in action:’ Scientist says fires in Alberta linked to climate change

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake new home for Junior B hockey team

The Heritage Junior B Hockey League approved the Blackfalds Wranglers’ relocation request on June 2

Sylvan Lake Skate Park working to build community

A free barbecue event June 6 focused on proper park etiquette for all types of riders and spectators

Sylvan Lake fire ban lifted

The fire ban for the Town of Sylvan Lake was lifted Friday morning

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lakers strut against gender based violence

The second annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes sashayed from HJ Cody High School to Bethany and back

Sylvan Lake Yettis remain undefeated at home

The Yettis defeated the Calgary Wranglers 11-10 at the NexSource Centre June 1

‘It’s hard to think about them’: Emotions run free as Canadians mark D-Day

Thousands of Canadians representing various ages and communities were on Juno Beach

‘Climate change in action:’ Scientist says fires in Alberta linked to climate change

Alberta Wildfire data shows that, as of Friday, there were 569 wildfires in the province

Canadian general says Islamic State defeated but ideology ‘alive and well’

The Iraqi government has been criticized for failing to provide basic services such as water and electricity to its citizens

Canada’s military spies can collect, share info on Canadians, directive says

Data may be kept and used to support authorized defence intelligence operations

Ottawa announces $13 million for Canada’s coastal habitats on World Oceans Day

Federal government says the money to fund 24 projects under the Coastal Restoration Fund

Greater share of recent immigrants landing jobs even as Canada welcomes more

After economic slowdown last winter the unemployment rate has hovered near 40-year lows

Average carbon-tax rebates are lagging federal estimates, data suggests

Canada Revenue Agency said in May about 97 per cent of eligible families had applied for rebates

Kenney: Energy ‘war room’ must tolerate risks, act quickly

The office aims to respond to critics of the oil and gas industry

Homeowner in Brazeau County discovers trespassers in her home

Thorsby RCMP investigate home invasion

Most Read