Louis Bull Chief Desmond Bull named Treaty 6 grand chief

Bull will complete the last 6 weeks of the outgoing grand chief’s term

The Confederacy of Treaty No. 6 appointed a new grand chief on Oct. 13.

Louis Bull Tribe Chief Desmond Bull will serve the remaining six weeks of outgoing Grand Chief Leonard Standingontheroad’s term.

After that time, a new grand chief will be appointed for 2024.

“On behalf of the Confederacy of Treaty No. 6 First Nations, we thank Chief Standingontheroad for his service as Grand Chief,” said Grand Chief Bull in a press release.

“Chief Standingontheroad served the Peoples of Treaty No. 6 Territory with distinction and we honour him.”

Bull was elected as a councillor for the community of Louis Bull Tribe in 2013 and served in his role until he was elected chief in February, 2022.

An environmental steward, Bull has been affiliated with the Green Economy Network in Edmonton, Energy Futures Lab of Alberta, the Alberta Energy Efficiency Advisory Panel, Alberta Solar Energy Society, Aboriginal Climate Action Team, and the 20/20 Catalysts program.

Bull also sits on the Green Party of Alberta as the Indigenous relations shadow cabinet representative and executive member. Bull continues his advocacy for his community, First Nations and the environment.

The position of grand chief was created to provide the Confederacy with a single voice on political matters. The grand chief takes direction from the chiefs in Assembly and is under a sacred trust to comply with this direction. (treatysix.org)