Mackenzie Skeels was crowned as Miss Rodeo Canada at the Canadian Finals Rodeo on Nov. 4. (File photo)

Mackenzie Skeels crowned as Miss Rodeo Canada

Skeels currently holds the crown for Miss Ponoka Stampede 2022

Rimbey’s Mackenzie Skeels was crowned Nov. 4 as Miss Rodeo Canada at the Canadian Finals Rodeo at Red Deer’s Peavey Mart Centrium.

“It’s amazing. It didn’t really sink in until a bit later. It’s just such an incredible opportunity and experience to be able to represent Canadian professional rodeo on a national level.”

Skeels took over from Jayden Calvert, who was Miss Rodeo Canada in 2022 along with Miss Rodeo Sundre before.

“The cool thing about Jayden is she crowned me twice, so before Ponoka I was actually also Sundre in 2019, so Jayden has crowned me as Sundre and then crowned me as Canada, which is really cool.”

Skeels’ will be attending the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, but her first official event as Miss Rodeo Canada will take place at the Maple Leaf Finals in Regina, Sask. from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3.

“Then it goes into full fledged mode,” she said, adding that she will be going to Dallas, Denver and Florida within January and February.

“Our schedule is starting to book up quickly.”

Looking to the future, Skeels is looking forward to all of the experiences about to come her way in her new role.

“It’s such a great opportunity and learning experience as well. My goal is to help promote the western way of life and rodeo as well as get the next generation and youth involved.”

Skeels currently resides in Rimbey, and being crowned is a moment that runs in her blood, as her mom was crowned Miss Ponoka Stampede in 1992.

