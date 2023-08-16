U.S. singer Madonna performs in Macau, China on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2016. Madonna is set to bring her "Celebration" to Canada in the new year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Kin Cheung

Madonna to perform in Canada in January and February after hospital delay

Madonna is set to celebrate her comeback in Canada in the new year.

The pop legend has rescheduled the North American leg of the Celebration Tour, which was delayed weeks ahead of its planned kickoff in Vancouver last month when Madonna landed in hospital.

The tour will now kick off in London on Oct. 14, and the singer will stop at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Jan. 11 and 12 and Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Feb. 21, 2024.

Live Nation says it will honour tickets for the previously scheduled shows.

Madonna’s manager has said the performer developed a serious bacterial infection in late June, which led to a several-day stay in the ICU.

The tour is now set to begin in the United Kingdom in October, and she’ll cross the pond in December, starting the North American leg in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Jamal Murray won’t play for Canada at World Cup

Just Posted

(Advocate file photo)
More temporary closures expected for the Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service

(photo provided by Amanda Mercer)
Sylvan Lake holds first Lemonade Day

Gulls starting pitcher Tyler Boudreau throws a strike against the Okotoks Dawgs during Game 2 of the WCBL West Finals on Saturday at Gulls Stadium. (Photo by Ian Gustafson/ Advocate staff)
Sylvan Lake Gulls eliminated by Dawgs in WCBL West Finals

Mikki is one of the many dogs in Canada providing companionship to people. Do you know how many dogs live in Canada? (Kim Lawton photo)
QUIZ: Are you enjoying the dog days of summer?