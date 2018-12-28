Magrath man charged after hitting Mountie with fire extinguisher

Raymond RCMP charged the man with several offences including assaulting an officer

A Magrath man has been charged with assaulting a police officer after hitting a Mountie in the head with a fire extinguisher.

Raymond RCMP were called to an incident Dec. 27 where an individual rammed another vehicle while in a stolen truck. The incident happened a little after 5 p.m. in Magrath.

“Police arrived on scene and located the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle then rammed the police vehicle and fled the area,” say police.

That vehicle was found a short time later. “The male suspect confronted the officer, hitting him in the head with a fire extinguisher, before he was taken into custody.”

Police say the Mountie was treated for his injuries and released.

Along with assaulting a police officer, investigators charged 23-year-old Rex Siemens with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, uttering threats, impaired operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, possession of stolen property and failing to comply with recognizance.

Siemens has been remanded into custody and is set to appear in Fort Macleod Provincial Court, via CCTV, on Jan. 2.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, or any other incidents, please contact the Raymond RCMP at 403-752-4747 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”