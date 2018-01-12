RODEO HEROES - CFR Champions Tanner Girletz and Roland McFadden attended Red Deer’s bid to host the Canadian Finals Rodeo. Todd Colin Vaughan/Red Deer Express

Major announcement planned for Tuesday at Westerner Park

Hopes are that the CFR will be relocating to Red Deer

A major announcement will be made concerning Westerner Park on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

This past fall, Westerner Park, in partnership with the Red Deer and District Chamber of Commerce, hosted a public event on Nov. 30th in the ENMAX Centrium to present a multi-year proposal to the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association (CPRA) to potentially host the Canadian Finals Rodeo (CFR) at Westerner Park in Red Deer starting this coming November.

Whether or not the announcement is about the CFR certainly coming to Red Deer couldn’t be confirmed immediately, but details will be reported as soon as they become available.

