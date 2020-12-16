music

Making the season brighter for Stettler’s Points West residents

Community members and staff create a ‘virtual’ Christmas concert

Staff at Points West Living Stettler, along with several community members, have succeeded in brightening up the Christmas season with a special musical project.

“We are so excited about this – it’s an idea that head office had – they are doing one so we thought that we would do our own,” said Carol Dyck, general manager at Points West Living Stettler Inc.

“We had four family members (take part), we also had the high school send us a little message, and we some of our own staff members contribute, and we even had some of our residents included, too. So we are going to put this little virtual concert together – it’s probably about 45 minutes long I think – and we can play it over and over again for our residents,” she explained.

Contributors to the project include Garry Fix who taped a song and sent it in, as did Town Councillor Malcolm Fischer.

Eric Rahn, the band teacher at William E. Hay Stettler Secondary Campus, also put together a little presentation to be included as well, said Dyck.

“Myself and a couple of other staff members also put together a (rendition) of the poem The Night Before Christmas,” she said. “So there is a little bit of everything.

“Also, a couple of our residents who are really good singers did a song for it also,” she said.

The DVD will be produced in the coming days.

In the meantime, Points West has thankfully been spared any COVID-19 cases. There was one close call when a family member became infected and had visited the facility before hand.

So the particular resident was isolated, tests were done, and they all came back negative.

“So we were all fine,” said Dyck. “That’s our hope – to keep it out of here as best we can.”

Of course, the Christmas season overall looks quite different this year as well.

In normal years, there are potlucks and a family dinner with all the trimmings, to name just a couple of popular holiday traditions at Points West.

“There are lots of local new Canadians who bring their international homemade dishes to the potluck and it’s so much fun, but we couldn’t do that this year,” she said. Instead, some special foods will be prepared for a celebratory meal.

The family dinner of course can’t be held either, but residents will be enjoying another special dinner this week.

“They are all going to get dressed up and it will be a roast beef dinner,” said Dyck. “So it’s something fancy.”

Looking back over the past year, there have been a number of challenges with keeping COVID-19 at bay. But there has been a silver lining in it all.

“In some ways, it’s brought us all closer together because we all have a common foe,” she said, reflecting on the year. “We are working together to make it safe for everyone, and the staff has been just amazing.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Build it and they will come’: Canada’s public transit looks to rebound from COVID
Next story
Worked from home this year? CRA allowing employees to claim up to $400 tax deduction

Just Posted

Deb Weins has decorated a photo backdrop in her front yard where passersby can stop for a moment and take a photo an capture a memory. Examples of the photos taken at the set up can be viewed on Facebook at Catch Your Memories on Herder Drive. (Photo Submitted)
Sylvan Lake home offers a Christmas-y photo backdrop on their front lawn

Deb Weins has created a Christmas backdrop to photos, and situated it in her yard for all to use

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw, accompanied by Premier Jason Kenney in March. Kenney said Tuesday that Pfizer vaccine arrived Monday night in the province and the first batches were administered in Calgary and Edmonton. Photo by Government of Alberta
COVID-19 vaccine bringing hope to Albertans

The first doses of the vaccine were administered Tuesday

File Photo
UPDATE: Town of Sylvan Lake hopes to have water main break fixed by end of day Tuesday

Residents are asked to limit their water consumption while the break is being fixed

File Photo
Sylvan Lake Municipal Library closed, but services continue

The library will be closed for the next four weeks, but programs and services are still available

Alberta is geared up for widespread vaccine delivery. Ultra-cold freezers have been installed at eight locations across the province and shipments of Pfizer vaccine will be arriving at those sites next week. (Photo by Government of Alberta)
Updated: First 3,900 doses of COVID vaccine have arrived in Alberta

Vaccination of health-care workers to begin this week

(The Canadian Press)
Front-line workers named Canada’s Newsmaker of the Year by editors

Health workers held the hands of the dying when their loved ones couldn’t be there

music
Making the season brighter for Stettler’s Points West residents

Community members and staff create a ‘virtual’ Christmas concert

The Canada Revenue Agency building is seen in Ottawa, Monday April 6, 2020. Opposition MPs pressed officials Thursday to say how pared they are to begin collecting GST on sales by foreign companies such as Netflix, AirbnB and Amazon starting next year, as proposed by the Liberal government. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Worked from home this year? CRA allowing employees to claim up to $400 tax deduction

Employees will not have to get Form T2200 or Form T2200S completed and signed by their employer

File photo
County of Wetaskiwin awarded $1.3 Million in Municipal Stimulus Funding

This funding will go towards new infrastructure in the County.

This photo shows blood samples from volunteers participating in the last-stage testing of the COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna and the National Institutes wait to be processed in a lab at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami. Creating vaccines and properly testing them less than a year after the world discovered a never-before-seen disease is incredible. But the two U.S. frontrunners are made in a way that promises speedier development may become the norm — especially if they prove to work long-term as well as they have in early testing. (AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez, File)
Canada to receive early shipment of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine before year’s end

The Moderna vaccine has not yet been approved by Health Canada

Millet Fire Hall lit up on Dec. 12, 2020. Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer.
Millet Fire Hall’s “Light it Up for Liam” drive-by event a success

Over 150 drove by and $9,000 fundraised.

Theresa Grandmond receiving the 2020 Minister’s Seniors Service Award in the business category from MLA Rick Wilson- Maskwacis-Wetaskiwin. Submitted/ Theresa Grandmond.
Wetaskiwin business wins provincial award for their compassion during COVID-19

Ladybug Support Services Ltd. was recognized for their leadership and compassion during the pandemic

Finlay and Lachlan Hanton have a visit with gold medal Olympic hockey player-turned med student Hayley Wickenheiser, who was in Castor during part of November and December training in rural medicine under Dr. Noelle O’Riordan. photo submitted
Gold-medal winning med student learns under Castor’s Dr. O’Riordan

Hayley Wickenheiser was in Castor during part of November and December

Women get a coffee from a Dark Horse Coffee Automat in Toronto on Wednesday December 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Vending machine pizza and robotic coffee: Pandemic accelerates restaurant automation

Canadians become accustomed to social-distancing rules, automated food and drink kiosks are gaining appeal

Most Read