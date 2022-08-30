Male arrested for uttering threats

A male was arrested Aug. 21 for threatening to harm members of the public.

Staff Sgt. Christopher Peden explained officers received a complaint around 2:45 a.m. on Aug. 21 and the dispatch address was to an area on the street. Several bystanders were involved, assisting with the situation until police arrived.

“It appears that there had been an allegation of threats being uttered to members of the public,” explained Peden. “Based on the investigation, an arrest was made. At the time, alcohol was believed to be a contributing factor for the whole incident.”

The accused, who can’t be named until the court information is sworn, was released and his first appearance in Red Deer court will be Oct. 12.

