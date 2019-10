Man from Red Deer pronounced dead at the scene

A pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene in Blackfalds after being hit by a train on Oct. 16.

The 53-year-old male from Red Deer was struck at the Broadway Avenue and Greg Street crossing.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation and no other injuries were reported.

The area remained impassable to traffic for several hours, reopening at about 9 p.m. that evening.

The name of the deceased man will not be released and no further information is available at this time.