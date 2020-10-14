Man accused of killing Red Deer doctor is fit to stand trial

Psychiatrist who examined Deng Mabiour says he can go to trial

A Red Deer man accused of killing his doctor in August is fit to stand trial, says a psychiatric assessment.

The review was ordered last month by Red Deer provincial court Judge Bert Skinner after yet another bizarre appearance by Deng Mabiour, 54, who has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Dr. Walter Reynolds in his walk-in clinic.

Mabiour rambled and repeatedly interrupted the judge in a Sept. 9 court hearing, demanding that he be asked why he killed his family doctor.

The judge encouraged Mabiour to get a lawyer; a suggestion he rejected.

“I can represent myself,” he replied. “I don’t want to have a lawyer, please. I want to be given a chance to talk about why I killed my family doctor — period.”

Police have not confirmed that Mabious was a patient of Reynolds. But police did say the two men knew each other through the clinic.

Skinner initially ordered a five-day psychiatric exam to see if Mabiour understood the charges against him and was fit to stand trial. The judge extended the assessment another 30 days after he said Mabiour was refusing to co-operate with medical staff.

A more subdued Mabiour appeared in court on Wednesday morning through a closed-circuit video link with the Red Deer Remand Centre.

He sat on the floor of the interview room, saying his knee was hurt.

Red Deer provincial court Judge Gordon Yake said a letter and report from a psychiatrist received on Tuesday indicated Mabiour meets the criteria to be considered fit to stand trial and there is no need for a hearing to determine his suitability.

Yake said the report also suggested Mabiour may be now willing to get a lawyer. The case was put over until Wednesday afternoon to give Mabiour a chance to speak with duty counsel.

When court resumed in the afternoon, duty counsel David Mohr told the judge he had spoken with Mabiour and impressed upon him the need to get a lawyer.

Mabiour told him he wanted his case adjourned until Nov. 6.

“That’s probably a wise decision,” said Yake, who agreed the case can return that day.

“It would be wise for you — if you haven’t already — to apply for legal aid,” the judge told Mabiour.

“I don’t want a lawyer. I don’t want legal aid. This is my decision. What can a lawyer do for me?” Mabiour replied.

Mabiour mortally wounded Reynolds at the Village Mall Walk-in Clinic on the morning of Aug. 10. The married father of two died later in hospital.

The accused is also charged with assaulting a police officer who responded to the 911 call, and assaulting with a machete another doctor at the clinic.



