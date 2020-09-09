Man accused of killing Red Deer doctor makes bizarre court appearance

Deng Mabiour repeatedly asks judge why no one is asking him why he killed his family doctor

Dozens of bouquets of flowers, stuffed animals and other messages of gratitude and condolence have been left outside the walk-in clinic where Dr. Walter Reynolds was murdered on Monday. Photo by PAUL COWLEY/Advocate staff

In a bizarre court appearance, a man accused of killing a Red Deer physician repeatedly asked a judge why no one was asking why he killed his family doctor.

Deng Mabiour, 54, of Red Deer, appeared in Red Deer provincial court on Wednesday morning through a closed-circuit video link with the Red Deer Remand Centre.

Mabiour appeared in blue prison coveralls with his hands handcuffed in front of him and appeared agitated from the start. For much of his appearance, he huddled in a corner of the remand centre video room after complaining about a sore knee.

He complained that nobody had asked him why he killed Dr. Walter Reynolds, who was attacked in his north Red Deer walk-in clinic on the morning of Aug. 10.

“I have a reason I killed my family doctor,” said Mabiour.

The judge told him this was not the time for his explanations and asked whether he had a lawyer.

“Nobody should be speaking on my behalf,” said Mabiour. “At least I should have been given a chance to talk about why I killed my family doctor.”

Mabiour suggested people weren’t listening to him and “that’s why I took the law into my own hands.”

The judge pressed Mabiour whether he wanted to speak to duty counsel about his charges.

Mabiour rambled about “corruption,” and again asked why no one asked him the reasons behind the killing.

Duty counsel Mark Daoust told the judge that Mabiour had applied for a lawyer through legal aid, but later cancelled his application.

Judge Bert Skinner encouraged Mabiour to get a lawyer.

“I can represent myself,” he replied. “I don’t want to have a lawyer, please. I want to be given a chance to talk about why I killed my family doctor — period.”

In his last court appearance a month ago, Mabiour acted just as agitated. That time, he said he was sick and did not remember the attack.

Mabiour is charged with first-degree murder for the death of Reynolds, who was mortally wounded in the Village Mall Walk-In Clinic around 11 a.m. The father of two died later in hospital.

The accused is also charged with assaulting a police officer who responded to the 911 call, and assaulting with a machete, another doctor at the clinic.

The judge said he was not convinced that Mabiour understood the charges he was facing and the court proceedings he was facing. He ordered that he be assessed to determine if he is fit to stand trial.

Mabour returns to court on Sept. 14.

