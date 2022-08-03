Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 9, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Man arrested after breaking into Calgary Municipal Building and setting fires

A man was arrested after someone broke into the Calgary Municipal Building and starting setting fires inside, police said Tuesday.

Calgary police said officers were called to the building early Tuesday morning for reports of a man brandishing a weapon and setting fires.

It is believed the man got in by smashing the glass at the front of the building, police said.

“Once inside, he began to light fires throughout the building while becoming increasingly more agitated and aggressive,” Calgary police said in a news release.

They said one man was taken into custody and had to be sent to hospital following “multiple attempts to subdue” him.

The man is a client of the Police and Crisis Team and “he is now getting the care he needs,” the news release said.

“While in many cases intervention and co-ordination through our partnership is successful in avoiding a mental health crisis becoming a police matter, unfortunately, there are instances that are violent in nature and require an adequate police response,” said Supt. Asif Rashid.

“Out of consideration and compassion for the man and his current mental health, we will not release his name. We are relieved that no one was injured and he is now getting the care he needs.”

Police did not say whether the man would face any charges.

The Calgary Municipal Building was closed as city staff assessed the damage.

In a statement, the city said several services on the third floor of the building were affected by water damage because the sprinkler system was triggered.

The city said the services affected included the planning and development service counter, low-income transit passes, and its cashier services.

“Contingency plans are in place to continue to supply city services until the municipal complex is reopened,” the city said.

Previous story
Three out of five Conservative candidates to appear tonight for final party debate
Next story
Alberta ups ante in mandate fight with Athabasca University, threatens funding cut

Just Posted

A county of Wetaskiwin Farmer beats the heat with an umbrella rigged up to a tractor as he takes to the fields. Photo by Shaela Dansereau/Black Press)
Recent weather tough on central Alberta farmers

Vandalism discovered July 17 at J.J. Collett Natural Area, which included structural damage and theft – with the perpetrators making off with a solar panel connected to a sturdy, four-by-four post. (Jack Surbey/Contributed to Black Press Media)
Swallows killed after vandals target J.J. Collett Natural Area in Lacombe County

Sean Durkin appointed new town CAO.
Sylvan Lake welcomes new CAO

Sylvan Lake Mariner Justin Lucas connects with the ball during the first game of the provincial tournament, held in Sylvan Lake July 29, 30 and 31.
Sylvan Lake Mariners rally back for fourth-place finish in provincials