Man arrested after breaking into Calgary Municipal Building and setting fires

A man was arrested after someone broke into the Calgary Municipal Building and starting setting fires inside, police said Tuesday.

Calgary police said officers were called to the building early Tuesday morning for reports of a man brandishing a weapon and setting fires.

It is believed the man got in by smashing the glass at the front of the building, police said.

“Once inside, he began to light fires throughout the building while becoming increasingly more agitated and aggressive,” Calgary police said in a news release.

They said one man was taken into custody and had to be sent to hospital following “multiple attempts to subdue” him.

The man is a client of the Police and Crisis Team and “he is now getting the care he needs,” the news release said.

“While in many cases intervention and co-ordination through our partnership is successful in avoiding a mental health crisis becoming a police matter, unfortunately, there are instances that are violent in nature and require an adequate police response,” said Supt. Asif Rashid.

“Out of consideration and compassion for the man and his current mental health, we will not release his name. We are relieved that no one was injured and he is now getting the care he needs.”

Police did not say whether the man would face any charges.

The Calgary Municipal Building was closed as city staff assessed the damage.

In a statement, the city said several services on the third floor of the building were affected by water damage because the sprinkler system was triggered.

The city said the services affected included the planning and development service counter, low-income transit passes, and its cashier services.

“Contingency plans are in place to continue to supply city services until the municipal complex is reopened,” the city said.