A new University of Lethbridge polls shows rural Albertans support the RCMP and have little interest in replacing Mounties with a provincial police force. (File photo by Black Press News Services)

Man caught driving more than double speed limit: Red Deer RCMP

19-year-old receives court summon after going 143 km/h in a 70 km/h zone

A 19-year-old man was issued temporary licence suspension and had his vehicle seized for three days after being caught driving more than double the speed limit, according to Red Deer RCMP.

At about 1:12 a.m. on Sunday, April 23, officers with the Red Deer RCMP traffic unit were conducting traffic enforcement patrols on 67 Street near the Clearview neighbourhood. Police spotted a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck travelling at an “extreme speed,” RCMP said in a media release.

The officer on scene determined the vehicle was travelling 143 km/h in a 70 km/h zone using a speed-measuring instrument.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was stopped and subjected to mandatory alcohol screening. Due to the results of 2 roadside breath samples the 19-year-old man was issued a 72-hour licence suspension and the truck was seized for three days.

Since the male was travelling 73 km/h above the posted speed limit, he has received a court summons. Drivers speeding at more than 50 km/h are subject to a mandatory court appearance where a judge can impose penalties, such as a fine or licence suspension.

“Travelling at extreme speeds is a reckless and dangerous activity, adding alcohol into this mix only compounds the risk to the public,” said Sgt. Michael Zufferli with the Red Deer RCMP traffic unit.

“Our continued enforcement against this type of behaviour hopes to dissuade further occurrences.”


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

centralalbertaRCMPRedDeer

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Firefighters respond to multiple grass in Blackfalds
Next story
Stettler RCMP investigate fraud, 43-year-old man arrested

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake local Zoe Smibert (left), and Red Deer Polytechnic graduate Casey Powlick (right) practice their performance during the dress rehearsal of Aaron Vanderweg’s play A Plant Called Kyle McKinney. (Photo submitted by Aaron Vanderweg.)
Sylvan Lake Theatre holds great showing at the Heartland Regional Theatre Festival

Dr. Greg Chan, a family doctor in Ponoka, spoke at the National Citizen’s Inquiry hearing held in Red Deer on Wednesday. (Photo from National Citizen’s Inquiry video)
Central Alberta doctor testifies at National Citizen’s Inquiry

Adam Locke, a grade 6 teacher and Faith Coach at École Mother Teresa Catholic School in Sylvan Lake, has earned the 2023 Excellence in Catholic Education Award. (Contributed photo)
Sylvan Lake teacher earns provincial award

Sylvan Lake local Zoe Smibert (left), and Red Deer Polytechnic graduate Casey Powlick (right) practice their performance during the dress rehearsal of Aaron Vanderweg’s play <em>A Plant Called Kyle </em><em>McKinney</em>. (Photo submitted by Aaron Vanderweg.)
Sylvan Lake talent was a big winner at the Heartland One Act Festival