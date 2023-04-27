Man caught driving more than double speed limit: Red Deer RCMP

A 19-year-old man was issued temporary licence suspension and had his vehicle seized for three days after being caught driving more than double the speed limit, according to Red Deer RCMP.

At about 1:12 a.m. on Sunday, April 23, officers with the Red Deer RCMP traffic unit were conducting traffic enforcement patrols on 67 Street near the Clearview neighbourhood. Police spotted a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck travelling at an “extreme speed,” RCMP said in a media release.

The officer on scene determined the vehicle was travelling 143 km/h in a 70 km/h zone using a speed-measuring instrument.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was stopped and subjected to mandatory alcohol screening. Due to the results of 2 roadside breath samples the 19-year-old man was issued a 72-hour licence suspension and the truck was seized for three days.

Since the male was travelling 73 km/h above the posted speed limit, he has received a court summons. Drivers speeding at more than 50 km/h are subject to a mandatory court appearance where a judge can impose penalties, such as a fine or licence suspension.

“Travelling at extreme speeds is a reckless and dangerous activity, adding alcohol into this mix only compounds the risk to the public,” said Sgt. Michael Zufferli with the Red Deer RCMP traffic unit.

“Our continued enforcement against this type of behaviour hopes to dissuade further occurrences.”



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

centralalbertaRCMPRedDeer