(Black Press Media files)

Man charged after cougar harassed with a slingshot in Banff National Park

Charges were laid against a Saskatchewan man for disturbing wildlife in a national park

A man is facing two charges after a cougar was allegedly harassed with a slingshot in Banff National Park.

Parks Canada says in a statement that its wardens received a report from the public on May 31 about a cougar being bothered by a visitor near Lake Louise, Alta.

Officials say the cougar was on the wrong side of the wildlife fencing along the Trans-Canada Highway when it was allegedly harassed.

Wardens were able to find and arrest one person after receiving a vehicle description and photos.

Charges were laid against a Saskatchewan man for disturbing wildlife in a national park and possession of a firearm — a slingshot is considered a firearm under the Canada National Parks Act.

The charges, which carry maximum penalties of $25,000 and $100,000, are to be heard in Canmore provincial court in November.

The Canadian Press

AlbertaBanffWildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Green party leadership race nearly doubles party membership numbers
Next story
Alberta’s active COVID-19 cases the highest since May 9

Just Posted

Alberta’s active COVID-19 cases the highest since May 9

1,692 active cases across Alberta, 52 in central zone

Sylvan Lake Gulls throw first pitch in new stadium on June 11, 2021

The weekend home opener for the Sylvan Lake Gulls’ inaugural season is slated for June 11-13, 2021

Sylvan Lake Municipal Library hosts photography exhibit

The Photo Walk exhibit showcases photos from locals taken between April and June

Call out for artists to bring vibrancy to Sylvan Lake alleyway

The new “Artist Alley” will put photographs, illustrations, paintings and designs onto doors downtown

Kuriakos Summer Camp on Sylvan Lake looks to 2021 season

The summer camp plans to host regular events next summer after closing due to the pandemic

Thousands of students return to schools as new COVID-19 cases emerge

Experts say returning to class is important for children’s social and academic development

Study shows fewer than 1 per cent Canadian blood donors had COVID antibodies

Researchers say antibodies indicate past infection

Man charged after cougar harassed with a slingshot in Banff National Park

Charges were laid against a Saskatchewan man for disturbing wildlife in a national park

Green party leadership race nearly doubles party membership numbers

Party officials say the Greens added 15,000 new people to their membership list during the campaign

Liberals extend commercial rent-relief program for last time

The rent-relief program provides forgivable loans that cover half of rent for eligible small businesses

Stettler RCMP seek to identify armed robbery suspect

At 1:08 a.m. on Aug. 22nd, the Stettler RCMP responded to a 911 call at the Stettler Hotel

Increase in average daily COVID-19 cases ‘a concern’ for Canada’s top doctor

B.C. has seen high daily case numbers in recent weeks

Alberta doctors want safer workplace after killing of physician in Red Deer clinic

Dr. Walter Reynolds, a 45-year-old father of two, was attacked by a patient wielding a weapon

B.C. families of neurodiverse kids left scrambling before school starts: advocates

Advocates say they’d like to see school districts reaching out to families directly to build educational plans

Most Read