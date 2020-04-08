Man charged after licking products in store as part of ‘COVID Challenge:’ police

Prank was based on what some people are calling the COVID Challenge on TikTok

TABER, Alta. — A man from southern Alberta has been charged with mischief after police say he participated in an online prank related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police in Taber say the man allegedly tampered with products inside a store.

They say a witness saw a group of four people licking some products last Thursday before they left the business, which had to remove some items and sanitize the area.

Police say a licence plate was written down and officers were able to find the four suspects.

One of them, an unnamed 20-year old from Taber, Alta., has been charged with mischief under $5,000.

Taber police Chief Graham Abela says the prank was based on what some people are calling the COVID Challenge on the popular video app TikTok.

“Taber police consider this type of activity a serious breach of good citizenship and conduct that is required during this time of crisis,” Abela said in a Facebook post.

“Reliable and clean food supply is one of our greatest needs at this time, to waste cleaning supplies and food from our shelves during this pandemic is unacceptable.

“We will investigate and where necessary lay charges to the fullest extent of the law to help curb this type of prank.”

An inspector with the Taber Police Service declined an interview request.

Police have not released the man’s name, but said in the Facebook post that he will appear in Taber provincial court on July 7.

In a response to a question in the post about whether additional charges will be laid, police said they have no grounds to charge the other three people.

“A strong message has been sent to this group and to the community regarding our response to this reported crime,” police said.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lacombe’s Cilantro and Chive wins Restaurant/Bar of the Year at Beer Awards
Next story
Sylvan Lake RCMP arrest suspects in action

Just Posted

Town of Sylvan Lake receives funding for new Family Resource Network

Sylvan Lake, Eckville and Benalto will have services provided through the new program

RDCRS students can access program by Red Deer author

Academy of Writers by Sigmund Brouwer is now available to students through a new partnership

Alberta predicting 400 to 6,600 deaths from COVID-19 in months to come

Alberta predicting 400 to 6,600 deaths from COVID-19 in months to come

25 new cases Tuesday in Alberta, provincial total at 1,373

Premier Jason Kenney to provide more information later in the evening

Alberta RCMP have reported being threatened with COVID-19

Some members of the public are threatening RCMP by claiming to have COVID-19 and coughing on them.

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

Man charged after licking products in store as part of ‘COVID Challenge:’ police

Prank was based on what some people are calling the COVID Challenge on TikTok

Lacombe’s Cilantro and Chive wins Restaurant/Bar of the Year at Beer Awards

Owner says they have every intention to open again once it is safe to do so

Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee

Sanders plans to talk to his supporters later Wednesday

Blackfalds Food Bank Society in need of donations through COVID-19 pandemic

Food Bank accepts both physical and financial donations

WATCH: Update from Prime Minister Trudeau

April 8 briefing from Ottawa

COVID-19 world update: Joy in Wuhan as lockdown lifted; Pope denounces profiteers

Comprehensive update of coronavirus news items from around the world

Annual pace of housing starts slowed in March, CMHC says

Rural rate pegged at 12,621 units

Liberals asked to help cover overruns on projects delayed by COVID-19

$5 billion in federal funding for 607 projects

Most Read