Man charged in Calgary shooting that left suspect dead, police officer injured

Calgary Police Service officers look over the scene where an officer was shot and injured and a suspect was killed in Calgary, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.

A man has been charged after a shooting in northeast Calgary on Wednesday that sent a police officer to hospital and left one suspect dead.

Police say officers were executing a warrant at a strip mall in the community of Falconridge on Wednesday afternoon when gunfire broke out after they tried to arrest two suspects who were “previously involved in other firearm-related offences.”

One suspect was pronounced dead at the scene while a police officer who was injured has since been released from hospital.

Police say they found a loaded handgun in the possession of the second suspect when he was arrested, and that they have found an additional two guns after searching his vehicle.

Alberta’s police watchdog continues to investigate the circumstances around the shooting.

A 25-year-old Calgary man has been charged with attempted murder, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and various weapons-related offences, and is set to appear in court next Friday.

