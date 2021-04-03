A man has died following an officer-involved shooting Saturday outside a home in O’Chiese First Nation in Alberta. (Black Press Media files)

Man dead after officer-involved shooting outside home on an Alberta First Nation

Police say the 24-year-old man exited the home and a ‘confrontation ensued’

A man has died following an officer-involved shooting Saturday outside a home in O’Chiese First Nation in Alberta.

RCMP say in a news release that police responded to a complaint of a disturbance at a residence on the reserve, and that they “encountered a known individual” when they arrived.

They say the man went back into the home and closed the door.

Police say checks confirmed he had outstanding warrants, and that they secured the area and began taking steps to obtain a warrant to enter the home.

They say at that point, the man exited the home and a ”confrontation ensued,” and the 24-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mounties say no RCMP officers were injured, and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is at the scene and will investigate.

Shooting

