The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man dead after police fired during confrontation on an Alberta First Nation

Officers responded to a firearms complaint from a home in Cold Lake First Nation on Saturday morning

RCMP say a confrontation between officers and a suspect on a First Nation in northern Alberta has ended with officers firing guns and the suspect dead.

Police say in a statement that officers responded to a firearms complaint from a home in Cold Lake First Nation on Saturday morning, and that they contained the residence and attempted to make contact with the suspect.

They say there was a confrontation that resulted “in at least one officer discharging a firearm.”

RCMP entered the home and the suspect, a 45-year-old male resident of Cold Lake First Nation, was found dead.

They say firearms were found in the residence, but that no officers were injured.

The statement says the province’s police oversight agency, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, has taken over the investigation into the circumstances of the shooting.

The Canadian Press

