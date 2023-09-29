The West Edmonton Mall is shown on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015. Edmonton police say they are investigating the death of a man in a parkade at the mall after he stood up through the sunroof of a car and was struck by a beam. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ian Jackson

Man dies in Edmonton mall parkade after standing up through car sunroof: police

Edmonton police say they are investigating the death of a man in a mall parkade after he stood up through the sunroof of a car and was struck by a beam.

Officers responded to the call Thursday at West Edmonton Mall.

They were told a sedan had been travelling through the mall parkade when the 18-year-old passenger stood up.

As the car passed underneath a ramp, the man was struck by a concrete beam.

Emergency workers treated the man at the scene and took him to hospital, but he died of his injuries.

The 17-year-old male driver and 15-year-old female passenger were unhurt.

Police say speed and impairment are not believed to be factors.

