Man dies in hospital after crash with truck in Jasper National Park: RCMP

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. RCMP say they a 70-year-old man has died in a two-vehicle collision in western Alberta.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP say a 70-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle crash in western Alberta.

The crash happened Wednesday night in Jasper National Park.

RCMP say a vehicle travelling east crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with a semi-trailer truck.

Police say the man, who was alone in the vehicle, was sent to a hospital in nearby Hinton, Alta., where he later died of his injuries.

They say the driver and a passenger in the truck were not injured.

Police say no further updates on the case are anticipated.

The Canadian Press

crime