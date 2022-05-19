Man dies in hospital after crash with truck in Jasper National Park: RCMP

RCMP say a 70-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle crash in western Alberta.
The crash happened Wednesday night in Jasper National Park.
RCMP say a vehicle travelling east crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with a semi-trailer truck.
Police say the man, who was alone in the vehicle, was sent to a hospital in nearby Hinton, Alta., where he later died of his injuries.
They say the driver and a passenger in the truck were not injured.
Police say no further updates on the case are anticipated.
The Canadian Press
