Edmonton police say a man has died in hospital after he was arrested last month. Edmonton police car in Edmonton Alberta on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Edmonton police say a man has died in hospital after he was arrested last month. Edmonton police car in Edmonton Alberta on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Man dies in hospital following arrest in Edmonton: Police watchdog

Police responded to a Sept. 20 complaint of a man acting erratically while swinging an ice chipper

Police say a man has died in hospital after he was arrested in Edmonton.

They say the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, which investigates police in the province, was notified of the man’s death Tuesday.

Edmonton police say they responded to a complaint on Sept. 20 of a man acting erratically while swinging an ice chipper at the ground and at a passing vehicle.

They say that when officers arrived, the man complied with their demands to put down the weapon and to lay on the ground.

Police say he was put in handcuffs and then went into medical distress.

Paramedics arrived and sent a 46-year-old man to hospital where he later died.

The Canadian Press

EdmontonPolice

Previous story
Several bear warnings in place in Rockies after surprise encounters

Just Posted

Sarah Steinbach teaches science, biology, forensic science and physical education at Ecole HJ Cody High School. (Photo provided by Chinook’s Edge School Division)
Sylvan Lake teacher receives the Prime Minister’s award for teaching excellence

Sylvan Lake town office. (File photo)
Rural Renewal Stream is a focus for the Town of Sylvan Lake

(File photo)
Sylvan Lake recognizes Fire Prevention Week

Hidden Valley Garden is located outside of Sylvan Lake in Red Deer County. (Facebook phtoto/Hidden Valley Garden Experience)
Fall’s Bounty 2023: Harvest season is a big time of year for Hidden Valley Garden