Man killed in Fort McMurray in altercation with police after he shot a woman

Wood Buffalo RCMP were called to a firearms complaint in the community of Beaconwood Place

A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. A man has been killed after an altercation with police officers in northern Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

A man has been killed after an altercation with police officers in northern Alberta.

Wood Buffalo RCMP were called to a firearms complaint in the community of Beaconwood Place in Fort McMurray at about 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a man had approached a woman at her residence and shot her.

They say the man fled in his vehicle as he kept shooting.

Police say there was an altercation between the man and officers that resulted in shots being fired — and the man was killed.

No police officers have been injured and the woman has since been released from hospital.

RCMP say it has notified the director of law enforcement and started its own internal review process.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is also investigating the actions of police during the call.

The Canadian Press

Police