A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. A man has been killed after an altercation with police officers in northern Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. A man has been killed after an altercation with police officers in northern Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

Man killed in Fort McMurray in altercation with police after he shot a woman

Wood Buffalo RCMP were called to a firearms complaint in the community of Beaconwood Place

A man has been killed after an altercation with police officers in northern Alberta.

Wood Buffalo RCMP were called to a firearms complaint in the community of Beaconwood Place in Fort McMurray at about 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a man had approached a woman at her residence and shot her.

They say the man fled in his vehicle as he kept shooting.

Police say there was an altercation between the man and officers that resulted in shots being fired — and the man was killed.

No police officers have been injured and the woman has since been released from hospital.

RCMP say it has notified the director of law enforcement and started its own internal review process.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is also investigating the actions of police during the call.

The Canadian Press

Police

Previous story
Western sport rides into Stettler for finals
Next story
Two-thirds of Albertans oppose pause on renewable energy approvals: Poll

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake. (File photo)
The Town of Sylvan Lake is working on beach improvements

In honour of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Silver Creek Elementary School (SCEC) will be hosting the Project Heart Canoe — a canoe of student created artwork that honours residential school survivors and expresses a message of healing. (Project Heart Canoe)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the history of Canada’s residential schools?

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library. (Contributed photo)
Sylvan Lake Municipal Library hopes to create new technology space through fundraiser

Students at Ecole HJ Cody High School listened, observed, learned about and assisted Clare Butterfly in making a Tipi in the schools courtyard on Sept. 25. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photos)
Sylvan Lake high school raises Tipi in school courtyard