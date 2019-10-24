Man killed, several others sent to hospital in multi vehicle accident

Fatality in multi vehicle crash north of Rimbey

  • Oct. 24, 2019 10:30 a.m.
  • News

A man was killed after the vehicle he was driving collided with another vehicle about five miles north of Rimbey near the airport.

On Tuesday at 2:36 p.m.Rimbey RCMP, EMS and fire units responded to a multiple vehicle collision on Highway 20, approximately 5 miles north of Rimbey.

Preliminary investigation revealed that an SUV was travelling northbound in the southbound lane and collided with a southbound truck. The 23-year-old driver of the SUV was declared deceased on scene. Other vehicles suffered damages and ended up in the ditches.

Sylvan Lake RCMP members assisted at the collision. An RCMP collision analyst attended to conduct a scene examination. Traffic on the highway was diverted until 8:20 p.m. when the highway was reopened.

One adult and two children remain in hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Two other adults who attended the hospital were assessed and released.

The investigation into the cause of this collision remains ongoing. Further updates are not anticipated.

Previous story
B.C. backs proposal for liquefied natural gas ship refuelling facility

Just Posted

Two women arrested after Sylvan Lake theft, multiple collisions

Two women are facing charges involving vehicle theft and causing multiple collisions

PHOTOS: Peewee Tigers get bit by Bow Valley

The visiting Bow Valley Timberwolves defeated the peewee West Central Tigers 13-3 on Oct. 19

Sylvan Lake Yuletide Festival adds two new charities

The Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival announced it is expanding it charities and events this year

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Fire Hall hosts annual Open House

The annual event, held on Oct. 19, was to help raise awareness for fire prevention

Sylvan Lake Wranglers fall short in second home game

The Wranglers will return to the NexSource Centre on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27 for back-to-back home games

VIDEO: Chill with polar bears through an Arctic live cam

Cam reopens just ahead of Polar Bear Week

Almost 90 per cent of Canadian workers admit going to work sick: survey

More than one-quarter of professionals always go to the office with cold or flu symptoms

Man killed, several others sent to hospital in multi vehicle accident

Fatality in multi vehicle crash north of Rimbey

B.C. backs proposal for liquefied natural gas ship refuelling facility

Since 2017, B.C. has trucked LNG to the handful of BC Ferries and Seaspan cargo ferries that use it

Trans Mountain pipeline could fund $500M a year in clean energy projects: Liberals

The Liberal government bought the existing pipeline for $4.5 billion in 2018

In the news: Cannabis, cucumbers and feral cats

Alberta to table its first budget this week

Alberta UCP government to table first budget, warns of program spending cuts

Alberta’s debt is approaching $60 billion and is on track to hit $96 billion by 2023

Lawsuit alleges Exxon lowballed impact of carbon pricing on oilsands projects

Exxon has tried twice to block the case

Alberta education minister releases new guidelines for school seclusion rooms

Adriana LaGrange says the new guidelines take effect on Nov. 1

Most Read