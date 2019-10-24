Man killed, several others sent to hospital in multi vehicle accident

A man was killed after the vehicle he was driving collided with another vehicle about five miles north of Rimbey near the airport.

On Tuesday at 2:36 p.m.Rimbey RCMP, EMS and fire units responded to a multiple vehicle collision on Highway 20, approximately 5 miles north of Rimbey.

Preliminary investigation revealed that an SUV was travelling northbound in the southbound lane and collided with a southbound truck. The 23-year-old driver of the SUV was declared deceased on scene. Other vehicles suffered damages and ended up in the ditches.

Sylvan Lake RCMP members assisted at the collision. An RCMP collision analyst attended to conduct a scene examination. Traffic on the highway was diverted until 8:20 p.m. when the highway was reopened.

One adult and two children remain in hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Two other adults who attended the hospital were assessed and released.

The investigation into the cause of this collision remains ongoing. Further updates are not anticipated.