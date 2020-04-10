Man shot near Red Deer school on Thursday

RCMP said a man was shot near Red Deer’s Holy Family School on Thursday evening.

Red Deer RCMP received a call of shots fired at a parking lot near the Holy Family School in Red Deer.

Police said two men met at the parking lot of the Holy Family School. After arriving, a 20-year-old Red Deer man fired a gun hitting a 21-year-old Red Deer man. The shooter then fled in an SUV.

A number of individuals saw the shooting, said police.

The victim was taken to hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Within a short time, Red Deer RCMP, with the assistance of the RCMP Police Dog Service and RCMP General Investigation Section, located the suspect’s home in Anders and surrounded it.

The RCMP Emergency Response Team was called in to assist with containment and negotiations. As a result of successful negotiations, the suspect surrendered about 1 a.m., and was arrested without incident.

The suspect remains in RCMP custody pending charges and a judicial hearing.

Red Deer RCMP, along with RCMP General Investigation Section and RCMP Forensic Identification Services, continue to maintain a presence in the Anders neighborhood for the purposes of a search and neighborhood inquiries. This is anticipated to continue until later this afternoon.

This is believed to be an isolated incident and the public are not believed to be at risk.

Further updates will be provided when more information is available.

If you have information regarding this incident, contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2300 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.tipsubmit.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

Shooting