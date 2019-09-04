Man shot outside Red Deer overdose prevention site

RCMP would not say if the victim was a client or worker at the site

A client at a supervised injection site in Vancouver. (Submitted by Insite)

A man was shot and injured Tuesday outside an overdose prevention site in downtown Red Deer.

Officers wouldn’t say if the victim was a client or worker at the site, but that he was targeted.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Last month, a woman working at a supervised drug consumption site in Lethbridge was cut and bruised when someone fired paintballs from a moving truck at people outside.

RCMP later made an arrest, charging a 29-year-old man with several offences, including assault with a weapon.

The Canadian Press