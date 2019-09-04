Man shot outside Red Deer overdose prevention site

A man was shot and injured Tuesday outside an overdose prevention site in downtown Red Deer.
Officers wouldn’t say if the victim was a client or worker at the site, but that he was targeted.
He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Last month, a woman working at a supervised drug consumption site in Lethbridge was cut and bruised when someone fired paintballs from a moving truck at people outside.
RCMP later made an arrest, charging a 29-year-old man with several offences, including assault with a weapon.
The Canadian Press