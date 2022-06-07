file photo

file photo

Man wielding machete in Wetaskiwin still unidentified; police investigate

The Wetaskiwin RCMP have received three separate reports over the last week of a man carrying a machete and approaching individuals in the City of Wetaskiwin.

RCMP believe that the incidents were all the same individual based on eyewitness descriptions in reports. All three reports stated that the individual was not threatening anyone with the machete but simply carrying it around.

Two of the reports located the suspect on the south side of the city, once trying to gain access to an apartment which RCMP state is unclear if it belonged to the suspect or not. The third incident reported had the suspect located at the water tower on the north end of the city.

On Wetaskiwin focused social media pages, multiple posts including accounts of run-ins with the now dubbed ‘machete man’ and memes have popped up.

Although some posts claim that the suspect has been caught, Corp. Kevin Krebs with the Wetaskiwin Camrose RCMP detachment confirms that there has been no suspect identified or arrested.

“At this point we do not know who it is.”

Krebs states that the Wetaskiwin RCMP are still investigating the reports and are actively trying to identify the suspect.

Previous story
Hawthorn Place fire displaces nearly a dozen Sylvan Lakers
Next story
Man pleads guilty to fatal 2019 Red Deer Walmart shooting

Just Posted

Pre Kindergarten teacher Lila Tighe-Phillips transferring a butterfly to Seth Murray. Submitted photo Pre Kindergarten teacher Lila Tighe-Phillips transferring a butterfly to Seth Murray. Corinne McLean / Submitted photo
Lady of The Rosary students learn the importance of nature

A three-week trial was unexpectedly stopped just before it began at the Baymont Inn and Suites on Monday when the accused, Chase Freed, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for shooting and fatally wounding a Red Deer man outside a Walmart in December 2019. (Photo by Paul Cowley/Advocate staff)
Man pleads guilty to fatal 2019 Red Deer Walmart shooting

Many Central Alberta farmers got some welcome rain over the weekend. Seeding almost entirely complete in the region and about two-thirds of crops have emerged. (Photo by Paul Cowley/Advocate staff)
Recent rain came at a good time for Central Alberta farmers

Firefighters at work in the back alley of Hawthorn Place on May 31. File photo
Hawthorn Place fire displaces nearly a dozen Sylvan Lakers