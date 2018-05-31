Man with BB gun arrested on Stettler high school field

School not put on lockdown

Stettler RCMP arrested 23-year-old male on the Stettler high school field and seized a BB gun.

At 11:57 a.m. on May 30, the RCMP responded to a complaint of a male assaulting two adults at a residence. During the assault, the male brandished what appeared to be a firearm, and then fled on foot. The RCMP located the suspect male on the football field at Wm. E. Hay Stettler Secondary Campus and made a high risk arrest without incident. The male was in possession of a BB gun.

Charges are pending against the suspect, who can’t be named. The adult victims of the assault have suffered minor injuries.

There is no indication that any students in the school were in danger, and this incident was not associated to the school in any fashion. Given the speed with which this situation was resolved, the school was not placed in a lockdown.

The Clearview School Division has ensured parents were advised of this incident by way of messaging from Wm. E. Hay Stettler Secondary Campus.

