RCMP responded to a male with a knife in Anders on Thursday afternoon. The male was shot and killed by police after an altercation. (Photo by Advocate Staff)

Man with knife shot and killed by RCMP in Red Deer

The incident occurred Thursday

A 33-year-old was killed by police in Red Deer’s Anders neighbourhood Thursday afternoon.

In a release, police say they responded to a male threatening harm to individuals with a knife at a residence on Andrews Close at around 4:30 p.m.

An altercation occurred between officers and the male and the officer shot the male. No officers were injured during the altercation.

The Director of Law Enforcement deemed this to be “in scope” and has directed the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) to investigate.

Independent of ASIRT’s investigation, the Alberta RCMP’s internal review process has been implemented to gather a full account of what took place during this incident. RCMP training, policy, police response, and the duty status of the members involved will be subject to review. The Alberta RCMP is, of course, fully cooperating with ASIRT and will not be commenting further on this incident. All media inquiries about this incident should now be directed to ASIRT at 780-641-9099.

More to come.

centralalbertacrimeRedDeer

