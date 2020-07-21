Manhunt continues in Nova Scotia for accused of stabbing officer, police dog

BRIDGEWATER, N.S. — Nova Scotia RCMP say they are evacuating part of Bridgewater, N.S., as they hunt for a suspect accused of domestic assault, the stabbing of a police officer in the neck and an alleged attack on a police dog.

On Tuesday evening, the police force tweeted it was moving people out of the neighbourhood where Bridgewater police and the RCMP have been searching for Tobias Charles Doucette.

Doucette, who is in his 30s, has been charged with attempted murder of a Bridgewater police sergeant and assault on Doucette’s common-law partner.

The RCMP warned that Doucette may be armed with a knife and said a police dog had been stabbed.

As the manhunt continues, they warned citizens in the southern part of town to stay indoors, lock their doors and only answer if Bridgewater police or RCMP knocked to escort them from the area.

Police said earlier they were continuing to actively track the suspect with dogs and a helicopter in a wooded area.

Doucette is accused of striking an officer in the neck with an edged weapon after police responded to a domestic violence call about 11 p.m. Monday night at the Bridgewater Hotel.

The suspect, who police say is in his early 30s, allegedly fled on foot.

Police said Doucette was wearing black shorts, no shirt and no shoes when he was last seen.

They did not recover a weapon at the scene.

Bridgewater police said the officer underwent surgery in hospital while the female victim was treated for minor injuries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2020

The Canadian Press

RCMP

Most Read