Manitoba man charged in crash near Oyen, Alta., that killed three people

RCMP have charged a Manitoba man following an investigation into a fatal multiple vehicle collision in southeastern Alberta.

Three people died and others were hurt in the Aug. 20 crash on Highway 9 near Oyen.

RCMP say eleven vehicles were involved including three semi-trailer trucks.

The collision temporarily closed the highway and sparked a fire that took hours to extinguish.

Daniel Wollmann, who is 23, faces three counts of dangerous operation causing death and 14 counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

Wollmann, who is from Mitchell, Man., is to appear in Hanna provincial court on April 22.

