UPDATE: B.C. fugitives spotted ‘scavenging food out of the dump’ near York Landing

Security camera images recorded in Saskatchewan of Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are displayed as RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet speaks during a news conference in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday July 23, 2019. RCMP say two British Columbia teenagers who were first thought to be missing are now considered suspects in the deaths of three people in northern B.C. The bodies of Australian Lucas Fowler, his girlfriend Chynna Deese, of Charlotte, N.C., and an unidentified man were found a few kilometres from the teens’ burned-out vehicle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three northern B.C. deaths

Members of a Manitoba patrol group believe they spotted two B.C. fugitives fleeing murder charges on Sunday afternoon.

James Favel, the executive director of Bear Clan Patrol, said the group was asked by the York Factory First Nation to head up to York Landing in northern Manitoba watch out for the community.

Favel said seven members headed up to York Landing, a town of around 400 people, and spotted two strange men matching the descriptions of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky near the dump around 4:15 p.m. local time.

“They come across two men who meet the description of the two wanted suspects,” Favel told Black Press Media by phone.

“They appeared to be scavenging food out of the dump.”

Favel said that when the two men realized they were seen “bolted across the road past through sewage lagoon and into a tree line and disappeared.”

Favel said the scavenging duo stood out because “the community’s been on lockdown for the past 24 to 48 hours so it’s like ghost town.”

McLeod and Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths in northern B.C.

The two Port Alberni men have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of UBC lecturer Leonard Dyck on July 19 and remain suspects in the double homicide of Lucas Fowler, 23, and Chynna Deese on July 15.

Arthur Bearby of the York Factory First Nation said police were flooding the northern Manitoba community.

“They’re close by in the vicinity of the community,” Bearby told Black Press Media by phone.

“RCMP have been spotted here with choppers.

In a tweet posted Sunday afternoon, RCMP said “multiple RCMP resources are being sent to York Landing, MB, to investigate a tip that the two suspects are possibly in, or near, the community.”

York Landing is located to the southwest of Gillam, where police previously believed McLeod and Schmegelsky to be. A trip by car is about 3.5 hours or 200 kilometres long and requires a ferry but locals say about 62 kilometres of train tracks, as well as a trail, connect the two communities.

Mounties are asking residents to not reveal exact police locations.

More to come.

