Many weddings cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Wedding and Event Planner Lori Angebrandt has tips for couples postponing their nuptials

The wedding season has started, but COVID-19 has caused numerous postponements and cancellations for couples.

The Province of Alberta has directed Albertans to keep socializing to a minimum and to cancel events of more than 50 people.

This has many couples looking for alternatives for their upcoming nuptials.

Lori Angebrandt, a wedding and event planner based out of Sylvan Lake, says she has advised couples with weddings planned through to June to look for a new date.

“I’m suggesting postponing all weddings and events up to the beginning of June. So many couple are having to make this difficult choice,” Angebrandt said.

Most couples in this position are choosing to find another date later in the year. This provides some complications as some have guests and family travelling from across the country or from other countries.

Angebrandt says this is an unfortunate and happening to more than a few couples, but for everyone’s safety it is the best option.

“If you really want to get married right now, there are ways. You really just need the couple, the officiant and two witnesses,” said Angebrandt.

“You can live stream your ceremony of Facebook and save your big reception for later.”

For those wishing to share their wedding ceremony and reception with their loved ones in person, Angebrandt has a few suggestions.

The first step is to contact the venue to find an alternative date. Angebrandt says to be flexible when it comes to choosing a new date.

“Look for a Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Sunday, as those days are more likely to have availability,” she said.

Weekend dates will be the first days to fill up, with both moved weddings and previously planned weddings and events.

“Looking at my summer, every weekend is already booked, so if you can book outside of the weekend you will have better luck.”

The second step is make a list of every vendor involved in the wedding and contact each one to rebook a date that works.

Angebrandt says it is very important to rebook each vendor and not just simply talk to them.

“Your officiant should be the first vendor you talk to, without an officiant you can’t get married,” she said.

Most vendors are willing to work with couples to rebook for a wedding without an additional deposit.

Angebrandt suggests rebooking the wedding for sometime later in 2020, if possible.

“Communication is key… Some vendors are willing to rebook into 2021 and move a deposit over, but it is best to keep it for 2020.

“All the vendors I work with are willing to work with the couple to move their deposit to another date this year… It would just be mean not to,” Angebrandt said.

It is also recommended for couple getting married anytime after June of this year to make sure you have a back up plan, just in case.

“If this thing goes longer than we expect than it will be helpful to have a secondary date planned,” she said.

Finally, Angebrandt suggests couples take time to unplug and find something to be joyful about.

“You are still going to get married, it might be later in the year, it might look a little different from what you planned, but you will get married.”