Market at Red Deer to open May 16

Number of customers to be regulated

Red Deer’s weekly farmers market is set to open next Saturday, according to the event’s Facebook page.

On Saturday morning, the Market at Red Deer, which is located in the Servus Arena parking, announced it will begin its 50th year on time.

“Of course, it comes with the understanding that it wont be business as usual due to the COVID-19 situation we are all affected by,” the Facebook post said.

The Market will regulate the number of customers that enter, which will assist vendors to safely sell products.

The market will open 8 a.m., with one entrance and one exit.

“Be advised that, unfortunately, customers will not be allowed to start until this time.”

The events will end at 12:30 p.m.

Lineup will be monitored and all those participating will be subject to a COVID-19 screening process, the Facebook post said.

“We’re in this together, so be patient, be safe, and be respectful. Thanks to all in advance for their caring. See you at the Market (six feet away of course).”

Vendors can list themselves online to sell and participate in the new “curb side” delivery program.

The Market at Red Deer typically runs from May-long weekend to Thanksgiving.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada backs U.S.-led effort for Taiwan at WHO over China’s objections
Next story
Raising flags along Hwy 11 near Red Deer to honour first responders, health care workers

Just Posted

74 remain in Alberta hospitals due to COVID-19

59 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 announced Saturday

Raising flags along Hwy 11 near Red Deer to honour first responders, health care workers

Canadian, provincial, municipal and international flags being flown

UPDATE: Three active cases of COVID-19 reported in Sylvan Lake

The Government of Alberta’s data map lists three cases of the virus in the area

81 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alberta

One new case in Red Deer County

Sylvan Lake Figure Skating Club reaches 45 year anniversary

Looking forward to the future the club wants to keep figure skating alive and kids active

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

Market at Red Deer to open May 16

Number of customers to be regulated

Canada backs U.S.-led effort for Taiwan at WHO over China’s objections

Taiwan is also squarely in the centre of the Trump administration’s dispute with China and the WHO

No easy fix for long-term care home problems highlighted by COVID-19

Deaths in long-term care facilities now account for more than 80 per cent of deaths

Saskatchewan Indigenous community ‘frustrated and angry’ as it battles outbreak

There are 136 cases in La Loche and 21 among members of the nearby Clearwater River Dene Nation

Prime minister promises more pandemic aid to come from Ottawa

Trudeau warned the reopening of the economy will happen ‘very, very gradually’

Alberta’s premier says changes coming to doctor pay post pandemic

Alberta’s premier says changes coming to doctor pay post pandemic

Calgary company charged with pandemic price gouging

Calgary company charged with pandemic price gouging

Outside police agency to review how officers handled run-in with costumed worker

Outside police agency to review how officers handled run-in with costumed worker

Most Read