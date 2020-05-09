Market at Red Deer to open May 16

Number of customers to be regulated

Red Deer’s weekly farmers market is set to open next Saturday, according to the event’s Facebook page.

On Saturday morning, the Market at Red Deer, which is located in the Servus Arena parking, announced it will begin its 50th year on time.

“Of course, it comes with the understanding that it wont be business as usual due to the COVID-19 situation we are all affected by,” the Facebook post said.

The Market will regulate the number of customers that enter, which will assist vendors to safely sell products.

The market will open 8 a.m., with one entrance and one exit.

“Be advised that, unfortunately, customers will not be allowed to start until this time.”

The events will end at 12:30 p.m.

Lineup will be monitored and all those participating will be subject to a COVID-19 screening process, the Facebook post said.

“We’re in this together, so be patient, be safe, and be respectful. Thanks to all in advance for their caring. See you at the Market (six feet away of course).”

Vendors can list themselves online to sell and participate in the new “curb side” delivery program.

The Market at Red Deer typically runs from May-long weekend to Thanksgiving.



