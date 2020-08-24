Masks to be mandatory at Real Canadian Superstore and No Frills starting Aug. 29

Both Real Canadian Superstore and No Frills are making masks the rule in all their stores, starting next Saturday (Aug. 29).

The stores let customers know about the new mandatory shopping requirement in social media posts that went up Saturday (Aug. 22). Both stores are owned by Lowblaws, although similar requirements are not currently in effect at the Shoppers Drug Mart, which is also Loblaws-owned.

“We appreciate your support as we work together to stop the spread of COVID-19,” the company wrote on Facebook, with No Frills posting a similar message on its social media.

Starting Saturday August 29, 2020 masks or face coverings will be mandatory at all Real Canadian Superstore® locations. We appreciate your support as we work together to stop the spread of COVID-19. Posted by Real Canadian Superstore on Saturday, August 22, 2020

Coronavirus