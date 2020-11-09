Maskwacis engage RCMP Major Crimes Unit in suspicious death investigation

Ashton Lloyd Saddleback has been charged with the second-degree murder of his mother.

Maskwacis RMCP responded to a 911 call of a deceased female at a residence in Maskwacis on Nov. 7 at 12:34 a.m. in what is believed to be an isolated incident.

Responding members to the scene confirmed that the deceased female was Corinne Lisa Saddleback, 51, of Maskwacis.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit was deployed to lead the suspicious death investigation.

The son of the deceased, Ashton Lloyd Saddleback, 34, was taken into custody by RCMP responding members and has been charged with the second-degree murder of his mother.

He remains in police custody and his first court appearance is Nov. 10, 2020 at Wetaskiwin Provincial Court.

RCMP do not believe that there is any continuing public safety concern.



