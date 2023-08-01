Maskwacis female charged with second degree murder in stabbing death

A female resident of Louis Bull Tribe, one of the four First Nations of Maskwacis, has been arrested and charged with second degree murder following a fatal stabbing on July 30.

Maskwacis RCMP received a call, and when officers and EMS arrived at the home, they located a deceased male, 34-year-old Maskwacis resident Daniel Adrian Johnson.

RCMP arrested an occupant of the home and the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit was deployed and took carriage of the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, RCMP charged 31-year old Maskwacis resident Amie Lindsay Twins with second degree murder.

Twins was taken before a justice of the peace and remanded in custody. She was scheduled to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Wetaskiwin on Aug. 1.

HomicideMaskwacis RCMP