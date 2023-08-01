(File photo)

(File photo)

Maskwacis female charged with second degree murder in stabbing death

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigating

A female resident of Louis Bull Tribe, one of the four First Nations of Maskwacis, has been arrested and charged with second degree murder following a fatal stabbing on July 30.

Maskwacis RCMP received a call, and when officers and EMS arrived at the home, they located a deceased male, 34-year-old Maskwacis resident Daniel Adrian Johnson.

RCMP arrested an occupant of the home and the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit was deployed and took carriage of the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, RCMP charged 31-year old Maskwacis resident Amie Lindsay Twins with second degree murder.

Twins was taken before a justice of the peace and remanded in custody. She was scheduled to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Wetaskiwin on Aug. 1.

HomicideMaskwacis RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
RCMP seize 15,000 contraband cigarettes and drugs in Consort

Just Posted

(l-r) Natalie, Lauren, Collin, Dana and Stacey Pacholek grin behind the counter in Stacey’s Happy Place. (File photo)
Community book store celebrates third anniversary

Chris Sadler stands with his parents. (Photo provided from the Walk to Breathe Facebook page)
Challenge to raise awareness about lung disease is open to all Albertans

HJ Cody High School in Sylvan Lake (File photo)
Summer school in Sylvan Lake is wrapping up

Sylvan Lake Municipal Library director Haley Amendt received the official cheque for $714.35 from Faye Peterson with Central Alberta Co-op on Thursday, July 27th. (Photo provided by Corrie Brown)
Sylvan Lake library receives cheque from the Central Alberta Co-op