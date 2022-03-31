Maskwacis RCMP arrest individual for multiple armed robberies

Members of the Maskwacis RCMP were dispatched to a complaint of an armed robbery in the Samson Townsite on March 24 at around 11 a.m.

The initial complaint stated that a driver of a vehicle was robbed at gunpoint and relieved of their wallet.

While the suspect fled the scene, once members arrived on scene they were able to gather a description of the suspect.

During the investigation of the first robbery a complaint came in of a second armed robbery where this time a cell phone was taken.

Again, RCMP members were able to begin investigating and compile a description of the suspect.

The description of the suspect in the two cases was similar enough that RCMP believed they were looking for one suspect.

Later, during routine patrols, RCMP members located the suspect.

The suspect led members on a short foot pursuit before ultimately being taken into custody.

A firearm was recovered a short time later.

Maskwacis RCMP have charged Wyatt Omeasoo, 24, of Ermineskin Cree Nation with:

-Robbery with a firearm

-Pointing a firearm

-Carrying a concealed weapon

-Unauthorized possession of a firearm

-Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

-Careless use of a firearm

-Possession of a weapon obtained by crime

-Resisting arrest

-Unsafe storage of a firearm

After a bail hearing, Omeasoo was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m. on April 12.

According to the RCMP media release, no one was injured in either of the robberies.

Anyone witnessing suspicious or criminal activity are asked to contact their local RCMP detachment.

For those wishing to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.p3tips.com or via the p3tips mobile app available through the Apple and Google online stores.

